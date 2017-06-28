Best Brow Gel: Mary Kay

Sure, we all fuss over finding a tear-proof wedding day mascara, but lest we forget about investing in an everything-proof brow gel. After all, your eyebrows are just as subject to smooshing, be it by tears, sweat, or even an over-enthusiastic hug from the second cousin you were forced to invite.

Enter: Mary Kay's practically bulletproof Brow Gel ($10; marykay.com).

Courtesy Mary Kay

Consider this stuff an insurance policy for your brows. The totally clear gel gives each hair just the right amount of oompf without disturbing any powder or pigment you've applied underneath. And most importantly, said oompf lasts from the moment you apply it to the second you decide to take it off—with zero product flaking in-between. Color us impressed.