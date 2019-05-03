This Is The Best Brightening Eye Cream Out Now

Image zoom Courtesy

Contrary to a viral article that surfaced on the Internet in early 2018, I don’t think skincare is a scam. In fact, it’s thanks to skincare products that I defeated habitual acne breakouts on my chin and cured the contact dermatitis that plagued my forehead. What I will say about skincare, though, is that it’s really damn hard to find the best brightening eye cream, or one that even works.

I’m particularly harsh on this category because of the chronic dark circles that have plagued me for my entire adolescent and adult life. Not quite ready yet for injections to cure my dark circles, heavy-duty concealer and cream are really my only options.

While I still don’t think there are a ton that actually do anything, I have found serious success with Olehenriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème.

It’s an interesting product because while it is categorized as an eye cream, it acts like a makeup primer or a concealer that instantly brightens dark circles.

As the name suggests, the cream was inspired by banana powder, or a pale yellow powder that makeup artists have long used to color-correct dark circles, the eye cream is made with similar yellow pigments that brighten up the under-eye region, instantly.

When I saw the before-and-after pictures, I was shocked, and then after experiencing it for myself, I was a firm believer in this Banana Bright moment.

The positive testimonials are also pretty extraordinary. It as over 1,200 five-star reviews on Sephora, along with a “would recommend” score of 81 percent. Not too shabby.

That’s probably because while it provides an immediate fix to dark circles, it also acts like a primer, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and creating a long-wearing base for concealer. The benefits don’t just get washed off at the end of the day, either. For long-lasting effects, the cream is made with vitamin C to brighten up the skin over time, as well as collagen in order to improve the skin’s elasticity.

The cream was so much of a hit, in fact, that the brand created a similar formula for a new face primer.

I still think the eye cream category as a whole needs a ton of work and transparency, but when it comes bananas, I’m a believer.