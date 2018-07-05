The 9 Best Sunscreens to Use This Summer

Sunscreen is essential for the health of your skin. It's that simple. What's not as simple is actually buying it. There are thousands of sun-protection products out there, and because of that, trying to figure out what's worth purchasing can be incredibly confusing. You have to decide on the type of sunscreen, the brand, the consistency, and the SPF. There's a lot to consider. 

Whether you choose a chemical or a physical sunscreen is up to you and your skin's needs, but we took some of the work out of the equation by rounding up nine of our favorite products out there. Included are both chemical and physical SPFs in varying consistencies, like spray-on-formulas, creams, mousses, and more. There's also something at every price point. Keep scrolling to get the rundown on all nine. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ WetForce for Sensitive Skin & Children

This sensitive skin-approved sunscreen actually becomes more powerful when it comes in contact with water. The SPF 50 is thanks to a mixture of titanium oxide and zinc oxide. It’s also made with aloe to soothe and calm skin. 

Shiseido $42 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum SPF 47 

This sunscreen brand has been an InStyle Best Beauty Buys award winner for years. The non-greasy formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, and it uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to block UVA and UVB rays. It’s effective in water for up to 80 minutes. 

EltaMD $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30

It’s hard to come by a spray-on physical sunscreen. Beautycounter’s uses the power of non-nano zinc to block UVA, UVB, and blue light rays. The SPF 30 features a clean formula and is packaged in a non-aerosol container. 

Beauty Counter $36 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Hawaiian Tropic Antioxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

It holds Hawaiian Tropic’s signature beachy scent, but is enhanced with green tea to protect your skin from premature aging. 

Hawaiian Tropic $11 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Supergoop! Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50

This sunscreen is so lightweight, you won’t believe it has moisturizing shea butter worked into the formula. If you are hypersensitive about the weight of your product, this SPF 50 mousse is for you. It dispenses from the tip like shaving cream and feels light as a feather. 

Supergoop $34 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen SPF 70

This SPF 70 belongs in a beach bag. The chemical sunscreen offers strong UVA/UVB protection and sinks into your skin quickly. 

Neutrogena $7 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face and Body Sunscreen Melt-In Milk Lotion SPF 60

The “milk” in the name refers to the product’s milky, liquid-like consistency. The chemical sunscreen absorbs fast and is enhanced with antioxidants to keep your skin functioning at its best. It was named the top-rated cream by Consumer Reports, earning a perfect score of 100 for the fourth year in row. 

La Roche Posay $36 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Coppertone Defend & Care Ultra Hydrate Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Your favorite childhood sunscreen got a big update. Coppertone’s SPF 50 is now much more moisturizing and has added skin protection benefits thanks to the addition of antioxidants. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Coppertone $8 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

SkinCeuticals Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50

This chemical sunscreen holds an SPF 50 and can double as your moisturizer. The fast-absorbing formula doesn’t leave a white cast on your skin, either. 

Skinceuticals $39 SHOP NOW

