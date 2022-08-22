Beauty 'InStyle' 's Beauty Editors on the Best Products for Your Summer Body The hottest season of the year isn't over just yet. By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Henry Hargreaves This summer is getting the bodies we're giving it, and our bodies are getting what they deserve, which is the best of everything. In terms of beauty products that earned a spot in our arsenal, that means moisturizers that multitask, a shave kit that's worth the subscription, a high-tech toning device, and lots more. Ahead, discover our beauty editors' go-to bodycare products for summer 2022. We've shared a little something for everyone — every body — and every budget. Shaving Athena Club The Razor Kit Henry Hargreaves No exaggeration: I've tried every razor subscription service out there. While they all get the job done, Athena Club's kit takes the cake. The handle is easy to grip and get to hard-to-reach spots, while the spaced-out blades leave no hair behind. Most importantly, I haven't nicked myself while quickly shaving my legs on mornings when I've hit snooze a few too many times. I'm also a fan of all of the cute colors the razor comes in. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor Shop now: $9; athenaclub.com Polishing Oui the People Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish Henry Hargreaves Summertime is my favorite season. Not only because I love the sun, but because I can wear less clothes. So, of course I want to make sure my skin is smooth, prepped, and ready for all of my carrying on. Thankfully, Oui the People not only makes my favorite razors, but they've just created my favorite body scrub, too. Using bamboo powder as the physical exfoliant, and AHA to improve texture over time, the formula also boasts squalane, glycerin, clary seed oil, and black pepper essential oil to leave my skin brighter and softer after each in-shower use. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor Shop now: $48; ouitothepeople.com Moisturizing Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion Henry Hargreaves I use AHAs on my face to keep my complexion smooth, but I want that effect on my whole body. This glycolic-rich formula does just that and then some, thanks to a mix of moisturizing plant oils and butters. Using it consistently helps smooth out any bumps and rough areas, so I can confidently flaunt my bare skin all summer long. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor Shop now: $25; sephora.com and drunkelephant.com Soft Services Carea Cream Henry Hargreaves I don't expect much from a body lotion. I just want it to leave my skin feeling instantly soft, smooth, and radiant without any greasiness that makes my bare legs stick to the New York subway seats. This all sounds reasonable to me, but it's tough to find a lotion that checks off all of these boxes. Somehow, Soft Services's Carea Cream miraculously meets my standards. The secret is the hero ingredient urea, which deeply hydrations skin while simultaneously exfoliating it. With continued use, my skin has been smoother and more toned. — Erin Shop now: $40; softservices.com Protecting Elta MD UV Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Henry Hargreaves OK, so I can't go on and on about how I love to show skin in the summer and not protect it. So, obviously one of my go-to products is going to be sunscreen, duh! I love this particular one from Elta MD because it goes on clear, and since it comes with a pump (and protective cap), it's easy to just throw into my bag without the worries of spills or cross-contamination. — Kayla Shop now: $53; dermstore.com Toning Nubody Body Toning Device Henry Hargreaves This at-home device uses microcurrent technology for firmer, smoother skin. I like to use it on my butt, thighs, and abs to go the extra mile beyond the biking and squats I'm already doing. After five days of consecutive use, I noticed my cellulite was reduced and my abs looked more defined. — Pia Shop now: $399; mynuface.com Photographer: Henry Hargreaves; Art Direction, Set Design & Styling: Party of One Studio; Creative Director: Jenna Brillhart; Senior Visuals Editor: Kelly Chiello; Associate Photo Editor: Amanda Lauro; Production: Charley Stone. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit