'InStyle' 's Beauty Editors on the Best Products for Your Summer Body

The hottest season of the year isn't over just yet.

By
InStyle Editors
Published on August 22, 2022

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Photo: Henry Hargreaves

This summer is getting the bodies we're giving it, and our bodies are getting what they deserve, which is the best of everything. In terms of beauty products that earned a spot in our arsenal, that means moisturizers that multitask, a shave kit that's worth the subscription, a high-tech toning device, and lots more.

Ahead, discover our beauty editors' go-to bodycare products for summer 2022. We've shared a little something for everyone — every body — and every budget.

Shaving

Athena Club The Razor Kit

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Henry Hargreaves

No exaggeration: I've tried every razor subscription service out there. While they all get the job done, Athena Club's kit takes the cake. The handle is easy to grip and get to hard-to-reach spots, while the spaced-out blades leave no hair behind. Most importantly, I haven't nicked myself while quickly shaving my legs on mornings when I've hit snooze a few too many times. I'm also a fan of all of the cute colors the razor comes in. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Shop now: $9; athenaclub.com

Polishing

Oui the People Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Henry Hargreaves

Summertime is my favorite season. Not only because I love the sun, but because I can wear less clothes. So, of course I want to make sure my skin is smooth, prepped, and ready for all of my carrying on. Thankfully, Oui the People not only makes my favorite razors, but they've just created my favorite body scrub, too. Using bamboo powder as the physical exfoliant, and AHA to improve texture over time, the formula also boasts squalane, glycerin, clary seed oil, and black pepper essential oil to leave my skin brighter and softer after each in-shower use. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

Shop now: $48; ouitothepeople.com

Moisturizing

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Henry Hargreaves

I use AHAs on my face to keep my complexion smooth, but I want that effect on my whole body. This glycolic-rich formula does just that and then some, thanks to a mix of moisturizing plant oils and butters. Using it consistently helps smooth out any bumps and rough areas, so I can confidently flaunt my bare skin all summer long. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor

Shop now: $25; sephora.com and drunkelephant.com

Soft Services Carea Cream

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Henry Hargreaves

I don't expect much from a body lotion. I just want it to leave my skin feeling instantly soft, smooth, and radiant without any greasiness that makes my bare legs stick to the New York subway seats. This all sounds reasonable to me, but it's tough to find a lotion that checks off all of these boxes. Somehow, Soft Services's Carea Cream miraculously meets my standards. The secret is the hero ingredient urea, which deeply hydrations skin while simultaneously exfoliating it. With continued use, my skin has been smoother and more toned. — Erin

Shop now: $40; softservices.com

Protecting

Elta MD UV Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Henry Hargreaves

OK, so I can't go on and on about how I love to show skin in the summer and not protect it. So, obviously one of my go-to products is going to be sunscreen, duh! I love this particular one from Elta MD because it goes on clear, and since it comes with a pump (and protective cap), it's easy to just throw into my bag without the worries of spills or cross-contamination. — Kayla

Shop now: $53; dermstore.com

Toning

Nubody Body Toning Device

The Best Bodycare of Summer
Henry Hargreaves

This at-home device uses microcurrent technology for firmer, smoother skin. I like to use it on my butt, thighs, and abs to go the extra mile beyond the biking and squats I'm already doing. After five days of consecutive use, I noticed my cellulite was reduced and my abs looked more defined. — Pia

Shop now: $399; mynuface.com

