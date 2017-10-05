These Are the Best Blushes Priced at $10 and Under

Is that a brand new coral blush, or are you just happy to see me?

Though blush has taken a backseat to the contouring and highlighting routine of recent years, there's no denying its transformative power. Just one sheer swipe results in an instant pick-me-up for your complexion, and when placed carefully, can even do double duty to sculpt out some cheekbones. Less is more, so once you find your perfect color, rest assured you'll practically have it forever. Better yet, you don't have to spend big to find your match—here, we rounded up our favorite options priced at $10 and under. Shop each glow-enhancing formula below.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15