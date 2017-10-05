These Are the Best Blushes Priced at $10 and Under

Time Inc Digital Studio (2); Courtesy (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 05, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Is that a brand new coral blush, or are you just happy to see me?

Though blush has taken a backseat to the contouring and highlighting routine of recent years, there's no denying its transformative power. Just one sheer swipe results in an instant pick-me-up for your complexion, and when placed carefully, can even do double duty to sculpt out some cheekbones. Less is more, so once you find your perfect color, rest assured you'll practically have it forever. Better yet, you don't have to spend big to find your match—here, we rounded up our favorite options priced at $10 and under. Shop each glow-enhancing formula below.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15

1 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline FaceStudio Master Blush Palette

Maybelline $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sleek Makeup Rose Gold Blush

available at Walgreens $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Milani Rose Powder Blush

Milani $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Creme Blush

Sonia Kashuk $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

CoverGirl TruBlend Blush

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Blush

Burt's Bees $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Lottie London Blush Crush Powder Blusher

available at Ulta $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

e.l.f. Baked Highlighter and Blush

E.L.F. $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline FitMe Blush

Maybelline $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Professional HD Blush

NYX $7 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!