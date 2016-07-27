The Best Blushes

While the brand's cheeky shade names are enough to make you blush (Deep Throat, Orgasm, Sex Appeal—we kid you not), these legendary powders pack serious pigments. "Most blushes tend to look ashy or sheer on dark skin, but with Nars, you can find one that lights up pale, medium, and dark complexions," says celebrity makeup artist Johny Saade. "Exhibit A is beautiful, I use this on all my clients," says makeup artist Ashleigh Louer. Their vivid, trendsetting colors also pass the grown-up-glitter test: They're not too flat and not too flashy.

And not only are the colors on trend but the formula is what sets these powders apart. "They create such a natural flush on the skin," says N.Y.C. makeup arist Gita Bass who works with Elizabeth Olsen and Selena Gomez. The finish is also versatile, "you can get a sheer wash of color or build them up for insane intensity," says makeup artist Fabiola.

NARS Blush.