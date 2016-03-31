The Best Blush Shades for Every Skin Tone

A swipe of blush on the apples of the cheeks is an instant cure for a dull and sallow complexion, but finding the exact shade that will deliver a natural flush isn't so simple. "The correct tone of blush can be such an asset to one's overall look, because it adds warmth and health, and can make a pale complexion look approachable," says N.Y.C.-based hair and makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle. "There are so many factors to consider when choosing a shade, which is what makes it so difficult: like matte vs. sheen, and warm vs. cool. The correct color will seamlessly blend. The incorrect stands out."

Luckily, Sprinkle helped us compile a comprehensive guide to the most flattering blush shades to brighten up every skin tone.

RELATED: Shop InStyle Beauty Editors' Favorite Blushes

RELATED VIDEO: How To Multi-Task Your Blush