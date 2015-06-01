Beauty Matchmaker: Find the Perfect Blush for Your Skin Tone

Jun 01, 2015 @ 4:45 pm
Julianne Moore
Fair with Pink Undertones

Pro Elaine Offers looked to the color of Julianne Moore's lips to help determine the most flattering shade for her: a rose-gold cream that clicks with the star's pink undertones. Her pick? L'Oréal Paris Visible Lift Color Blush in Rose Gold Lift ($13; drugstore.com).

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Time Inc Digital Studios
Reese Witherspoon
Fair with Yellow Undertones

A combo of coppery bronzer like Tom Ford’s Cheek Color in Savage ($57; nordstrom.com) topped with Nars’s baby pink blush in Sex Appeal ($30; narscosmetics.com), creates "a natural-looking heat" on fair skin, says Reese Witherspoon's pro Molly R. Stern. "The soft pink powder has a filter- like effect."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Time Inc Digital Studios
Olivia Munn
Medium with Yellow Undertones

Medium-fair skin with yellow undertones goes well with a sheer dusty mauve like Dior’s Vibrant Color Powder Blush in My Rose ($43; nordstrom.com). "The shade has a muted quality that looks realistic; a brighter blush can appear jarring," says Olivia Munn's pro Shane Paish.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images, Time Inc Digital Studios
Jamie Chung
Medium with Golden Undertones

Make Up For Ever HD Blush in Peachy Pink ($26; sephora.com) is equal parts pink and apricot: The rosy cream jibes with the pinkness in Jamie Chung's cheeks, while its apricot tinge brings out her golden undertones, says makeup artist Kira Nasrat.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Time Inc Digital Studios
Camilla Belle
Olive

Think peach. Not orange, not cantaloupe, but peach. "This color (MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush in Peaches, $22; maccosmetics.com) looks believable on her olive complexion," says Camilla Belle's makeup artist Brett Freedman.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Time Inc Digital Studios
Hannah Simone
Golden Brown

This fresh tangerine (Nars blush in Gina, $30; narscosmetics.com) brings "a gorgeous glow" to Hannah Simone's golden-brown skin, says makeup artist Marina Gravani, who sweeps the powder up from the apples to the temples.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Time Inc Digital Studios
Naomi Campbell
Dark with Yellow Undertones

Naomi Campbell's pro Adam Fleisch-hauer grabs this intensely pigmented orange powder (Kevyn Aucoin the Pure Powder Glow in Fira, $37; nordstrom.com) to warm up the traces of yellow in the supermodel's skin. Avoid "dusty hues that look ashy," he says.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Time Inc Digital Studios
Lupita Nyong'o
Dark with Red Undertones

A glimmering berry powder is the perfect way to enliven ebony skin with red undertones, says makeup whiz Nick Barose. Use a light hand: "Blush is a supporting actress; it shouldn't overwhelm." He loves Lancôme Blush Subtil in Shimmer Brilliant Berry ($30; lancome-usa.com).

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Time Inc Digital Studios
