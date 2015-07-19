Say Goodbye to Greasy Skin with the Best Blotting Papers on the Market

Naomi Driessnack for InStyle.com

Nothing says summer quite like sweating profusely in record-breaking high temps. To help you beat the sweltering heat, we’ve pieced together a no-sweat survival guide that answers, explores, and solves every issue you might encounter this summer. Welcome to our Sweat Series.

Samantha Faragalli
Jul 19, 2015

With summer's trademark humidity, combating oily skin can be a downright challenge. That’s why we've fallen head-over-heels for this neat beauty accessory; the humble blotting paper. These days, on-the-go blotting papers feature cool ingredients and features that instantly tempers oil slick territory. From green-tea infused papers that refresh and protect to all-natural formulas that gently absorb, simply toss a pack into your purse for a matte, shine-free finish in no time. Click through the gallery below to see our favorites.

PHOTOS: Looking To Mask Oily Skin? Here Are The Best Blotting Papers on the Market

1 of 11 Courtesy

Shisheido Sweat & Oil Blotting Paper

Not only are these the perfect solution for minimizing sweat and shine, but these gentle papers also lock-in essential moisture and are fitting for makeup touchups. 

($12 for 70 sheets; nordstrom.com)

2 of 11 Courtesy

Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens

Formulated with green tea extract, these linens come together to soothe and protect skin while minimizing shine in the process. 

($10 for 100 sheets; sephora.com)

3 of 11 Courtesy

Tatcha Japanese Beauty Papers

No need to use mattifying powders when you have these all-natural papers on-hand. Simply use before applying makeup to clear the surface of oil, or apply on-the-go to lessen shine. 

($12 for 30 sheets; tatcha.com)

4 of 11 Courtesy

MAC Blot Film

A front line formula that avoids messing your makeup, these innovative papers fight shine without disrupting your look. 

($16 for 30 sheets; maccosmetics.com)

5 of 11 Courtesy

jane iredale Facial Blotting Papers 

These all-natural papers, made from organic flax seed, offer a soft finish that absorbes oil gently. They even come in an elegant, gold compact!

($11 for compact, $4.50 for refills; nordstrom)

6 of 11 Courtesy

tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers

Sensitive skin? These green tea-infused papers will soak up oil and shine while also providing anti-inflammatory assistance. 

($10 for 50 sheets; tartecosmetics.com)

7 of 11 Courtesy

Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets

These potent sheets, which you probably remember from high school, blend to remove excess oil without affecting your makeup. 

($5 for 50 sheets; drugstore.com)

8 of 11 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Sephora Collection Charcoal Blotting Papers

Formulated with charcoal, an essential moisturizing component, these thin papers leave behind refreshed skin and an unblemished matte complexion. 

($8 for 100 sheets; sephora.com)

9 of 11 Courtesy

NYX Green Tea Blotting Papers

These green tea papers are essential for refreshing and safeguarding skin, while also defeating shine and humidity in the process. 

($6 for 100 sheets; ulta.com)

10 of 11 Courtesy

PALLADIO Rice Paper

The matte side, formulated with natural rice, work to absorb oil and diminish shine. Its double-sided function also allows for powder touch-ups throughout the day and night. 

($4 for 40 tissues; ulta.com)

11 of 11 Courtesy

Glo Minerals Blotting Papers

Derived from Abaca Tree leaves, these innovative papers softly blot to curtail shine. 

($8 for 100 sheets; gloprofessional.com)

