Say Goodbye to Greasy Skin with the Best Blotting Papers on the Market

Nothing says summer quite like sweating profusely in record-breaking high temps. To help you beat the sweltering heat, we’ve pieced together a no-sweat survival guide that answers, explores, and solves every issue you might encounter this summer. Welcome to our Sweat Series.

Nothing says summer quite like sweating profusely in record-breaking high temps. To help you beat the sweltering heat, we’ve pieced together a no-sweat survival guide that answers, explores, and solves every issue you might encounter this summer. Welcome to our Sweat Series.

With summer's trademark humidity, combating oily skin can be a downright challenge. That’s why we've fallen head-over-heels for this neat beauty accessory; the humble blotting paper. These days, on-the-go blotting papers feature cool ingredients and features that instantly tempers oil slick territory. From green-tea infused papers that refresh and protect to all-natural formulas that gently absorb, simply toss a pack into your purse for a matte, shine-free finish in no time. Click through the gallery below to see our favorites.

PHOTOS: Looking To Mask Oily Skin? Here Are The Best Blotting Papers on the Market