Why Buying Beautycounter From Your Facebook Friends Is Actually Worth It

Another day, another one of your Facebook friends is swearing they have the secret to a better, healthier, happier life through a product they’re selling and promoting on your feed. Before you hide their notifications, listen up. Despite the rants that drive you crazy and the endless baby pics, the social media platform is a booming market for beauty products, and if the brand in question is Beautycounter, you might want to go ahead and DM that friend (or let’s face it, former acquaintance).

The green beauty brand, which offers direct sales careers where consultants earn up to 35 percent of commissions, has garnered up over 100,000 followers on Instagram and has the Gwyneth Paltrow goop stamp of approval. And it’s worth looking into if you are searching for toxin-free alternatives to your skincare, body care, hair care, and makeup routines. Since its inception, Beautycounter has partnered with major retailers like the aforementioned goop and even your beloved Target to expand its reach.

So why is it so buzzy?

The brand itself has banned 1,500 of questionable or potentially harmful ingredients from its formulas, opting for cleaner and more natural-based products. The brand has actually created a glossary that lists every single ingredient used in its products, giving you the full-disclosure of what’s applied on your skin.

There’s also the very important fact that the products perform. While we can’t attest to trying every single item, we’ve experienced huge success from the makeup department’s high-performance and easy-to-use formulations. One standout is the Dew Skin Moisturizing Coverage, a very light and barely-there tinted moisturizer that gives you that coveted no-makeup makeup look with a dewy finish and protection from the sun with an SPF 20. We prefer blending it out with our fingers or a makeup sponge. Another must-have, in our opinion, is the Touchup Skin Concealer Pen, a formula infused with anti-aging ingredients that dispenses through a click-pen and covers redness, zits, and dark circles.

As for skin, especially the sensitive types, the Nourishing Cream Cleanser hydrates, tones, and washes away makeup residue, oil, and dirt, without stripping your skin, thanks to a blend of witch hazel, coconut oil, and aloe. You can also buy a series of skincare products designed to address a specific issue. If fading and preventing fine lines and wrinkles are of concern, the No. 2 Plumping collection is your answer. Beautycounter even branched into baby care, launching a line of green, mild, and delicate bath products like oils and diaper rash creams.

In terms of pricing, you’ll have to put aside a little more cash than you would at the drugstore, but the quality is there. The Dew Tinted Moisturizer goes for $45, while the skincare products range from $24 to around $68.

So next time your friend from high school invites you to an online shopping party, maybe go ahead and click accept on that RSVP.