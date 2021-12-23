The 21 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes for Trying New Skincare and Makeup

Most Customizable: Ipsy

Like Birchbox, Ipsy subscriptions include top-rated brands and different types of beauty items. The main difference between the two subscription services is that two of Ipsy's three plan options feature full-size products while Birchbox just offers travel-size samples. Because of this, Ipsy costs more. The cheapest subscription plan is the Glam Bag membership, which comes with five samples for $13 a month. The Glam Bag Plus includes five full-size products for $28 a month, and the Glam Bag X features eight beauty picks for $55 per month. Unfortunately, Ipsy doesn't make it as easy as Birchbox to send a subscription as a gift. If you want to buy a membership for a friend, your only option is to purchase a gift card for $25, $50, or $100.

Ipsy's beauty quiz covers all the details to ensure your box meets your wants and needs. Select your skin tone, eye and hair color, makeup experience level, and favorite beauty stores. The best part about the questionnaire is that you can specify how often you want to receive certain types of products. For example, you can let them know if you don't want a lot of eyeshadow. This is super helpful for those who have excess amounts of a certain item already. There are also questions on color preferences, such as neutrals for eyeshadows and reds for lipsticks.

"As a beauty lover, there's nothing like getting new beauty products in the mail each month — it feels like a surprise gift for myself," ecommerce assistant Olivia Hanson said. "I started out with the regular Glam Bag, which included around 5 small tester items each month and then after about a year moved up to the Ipsy Glam Bag Plus, where you get around 5 full-size beauty products each month. To me, it feels like I'm getting such a great deal because I'm only paying $30 each month for hundreds of dollars worth of high-quality products ranging from makeup brushes and brow pencils to eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks."