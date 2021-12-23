The 21 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes for Trying New Skincare and Makeup
Year after year, you're likely swapping out products in your beauty routine to keep your skin happy. But if you want to be more adventurous with your product picks, consider signing up for a beauty subscription box.
Every month or so, you'll receive travel- and/or full-size products to experiment with that could become part of your permanent cosmetic collection. Some of these boxes, such as Birchbox and Ipsy, feature best-selling brands like Tarte, Sunday Riley, Benefit Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, and more. Before signing up for those two boxes specifically, you're prompted to take a quick quiz, which ensures that your shipments are customized to your skin tone, hair color, and product preferences. Other services that target niche audiences, like Kinder Beauty and Aster Skincare, highlight vegan-friendly, eco-conscious, and anti-aging picks.
Are Beauty Subscription Boxes Worth It?
About a year ago, I had a subscription to a monthly beauty box that came with skincare, hair, and makeup products. I really enjoyed getting new items every month, but I questioned whether or not it was worth the money. So I canceled my shipments and made my own boxes. For a few months, I went to beauty stores and bought a handful of travel-size products. Let me tell you, a legitimate subscription box is way more cost-effective than curating one yourself. In fact, some subscriptions save you upwards of $100. One single full-size product in a box may even retail for the same price as the monthly subscription. In other words, beauty subscription boxes cost a lot less money than buying products individually.
Whether you want to try new skincare, makeup, hair, or body care products, here are the 21 best beauty subscriptions you can buy online.
Best Beauty Subscription Boxes of 2022
- Best Overall: Birchbox
- Most Customizable: Ipsy
- Best Variety: GlossyBox
- Best Vegan Beauty: Kinder Beauty Box
- Best K-Beauty: FaceTory
- Best for Skin Care: BeautyFix by Dermstore
- Best for Self Care: TheraBox
- Best for Anti-Aging: Aster Skincare Box
- Best Clean Beauty: Laurel & Reed Clean Beauty & Skincare Box
- Best Bath and Body: Tubless Bath Bevy Box
- Best for Lips: Lip Monthly
- Best for Fragrance: Scentbird
- Best Razor Kit: Billie
- Best Sampler: Macy's Beauty Box
- Most Versatile: Paradise Delivered
- Best Makeup: Eyescream Beauty Box
- Best for Wellness: Feeling Fab Box
- Best for Aromatherapy: Goddess Provisions Box
- Best Bi-Monthly Subscription: Tribe Beauty Box
- Best on a Budget: LookFantastic Beauty Box
- Best Value: Cocotique
If you're already swimming in beauty products, perhaps a friend or family member would enjoy one of these subscriptions. Not only do the boxes featured make excellent gifts, but they are also very easy to send. Most companies let you write a nice note, select which day you want the first box delivered, and enter the recipient's shipping address. Tip: To stay within budget, you can buy loved ones a one-, three-, or six-month membership as opposed to a full year.
Keep scrolling to learn more about these skincare, body, fragrance, and makeup subscription boxes, including plan options, pricing, and product offerings.
Related Items
Best Overall: Birchbox
Birchbox is No. 1 on our list for many reasons: It offers best-selling beauty brands, affordable plans, and a nice variety of makeup, skin, fragrance, and hair products. Each beauty box comes with four to six samples, some of which are from popular names in the industry like Benefit Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, and Living Proof. Plus, you'll get a card explaining what the products are and how to use them. Shipments arrive within the first two weeks of every month. Want to send Birchbox as a gift? Head to this page.
To get started, choose a one-, three-, six-, or 12-month subscription plan, ranging from $13 to $15 per month. Next, complete your beauty profile. You'll answer questions about your complexion, skincare concerns (think acne and aging), skin tone, hair color and texture, level of beauty knowledge, and what you're most excited about receiving. Birchbox makes selections based on your preferences, so if you ever want to adjust them, simply go to "Your Beauty Profile" once you're logged into your account to retake the quiz.
Most Customizable: Ipsy
Like Birchbox, Ipsy subscriptions include top-rated brands and different types of beauty items. The main difference between the two subscription services is that two of Ipsy's three plan options feature full-size products while Birchbox just offers travel-size samples. Because of this, Ipsy costs more. The cheapest subscription plan is the Glam Bag membership, which comes with five samples for $13 a month. The Glam Bag Plus includes five full-size products for $28 a month, and the Glam Bag X features eight beauty picks for $55 per month. Unfortunately, Ipsy doesn't make it as easy as Birchbox to send a subscription as a gift. If you want to buy a membership for a friend, your only option is to purchase a gift card for $25, $50, or $100.
Ipsy's beauty quiz covers all the details to ensure your box meets your wants and needs. Select your skin tone, eye and hair color, makeup experience level, and favorite beauty stores. The best part about the questionnaire is that you can specify how often you want to receive certain types of products. For example, you can let them know if you don't want a lot of eyeshadow. This is super helpful for those who have excess amounts of a certain item already. There are also questions on color preferences, such as neutrals for eyeshadows and reds for lipsticks.
"As a beauty lover, there's nothing like getting new beauty products in the mail each month — it feels like a surprise gift for myself," ecommerce assistant Olivia Hanson said. "I started out with the regular Glam Bag, which included around 5 small tester items each month and then after about a year moved up to the Ipsy Glam Bag Plus, where you get around 5 full-size beauty products each month. To me, it feels like I'm getting such a great deal because I'm only paying $30 each month for hundreds of dollars worth of high-quality products ranging from makeup brushes and brow pencils to eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks."
Best Variety: GlossyBox
GlossyBox offers two subscriptions: a flexible plan for $21 each month that you can cancel anytime and an annual membership for $18 a month that saves you $36 a year. Members get five expert-picked sample-size products within the makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair categories from brands like First Aid Beauty, Supergoop!, and Too Faced. You can take a look at previous boxes on the website to get a better idea of what they look like. Once you subscribe, there is a beauty quiz to help the GlossyBox team make selections that are suitable for your needs.
Being a GlossyBox subscriber has its perks. There are limited-edition subscription boxes every month that members get exclusive discounts on and priority access to. In the past, GlossyBox has also offered seasonal, holiday, and men's-themed kits. For Mother's Day in 2021, there was a mom-themed box for $35 that had $215 worth of products in it.
Best Vegan Beauty: Kinder Beauty Box
Whether you practice a vegan lifestyle or simply strive to use clean beauty products, this subscription box is an excellent choice. Kinder Beauty was founded by Daniella Monet and Evanna Lynch, both of whom are animal activists and ethical beauty enthusiasts.
Kinder Beauty has three plan options, including one-, three-, and six-month subscriptions. Each box comes with a mix of five travel and full-sized products (valued at more than $122) from cruelty-free, eco-friendly brands like Kopari and Derma E. There are always a variety of beauty goodies, such as skincare, nail polish, cosmetics, and accessories.
Best K-Beauty: FaceTory
Over the past five years or so, K-Beauty skincare products have gained a lot of attention in the U.S. thanks to social media posts from celebs like Kate Hudson and Emily Ratajkowski. But the real reason why Korean beauty brands are so popular is because they use natural ingredients, such as traditional herbs, plant extracts, and even snail slime.
One of the most popular K-Beauty skincare finds is face masks. The five-star rated subscription service FaceTory ships members different sheet masks every month that leave skin dewy and glowing. There are three affordable monthly subscription plans available. The basic plan costs $12 a month and comes with four sheet masks. If that isn't enough, you can go with the premium plan for $20 a month that includes seven sheet masks with a little more variety than the basic plan, plus a bonus skincare product. If you want a good mix of skincare products and sheet masks, the K-Glow Box is a great investment. At $30 a month, the kit comes with four face masks and three full-sized products (think moisturizers, serums, and toners).
Best for Skin Care: BeautyFix by Dermstore
There's no better place to buy a skincare subscription box than the dermatologist-founded online retailer Dermstore. BeautyFix by Dermstore delivers monthly samples and full-size products of trendy expert-approved skincare picks, plus a few makeup and hair items. Prices range from $22 to $25 a month, yet the items are valued at $100+. You can select a zero commitment one-month plan or three-, six-, or 12-month subscriptions.
While other subscription services keep the products a surprise, Dermstore shows you everything that's included in upcoming boxes, so you know what you're paying for. In the December 2021 box, members received three full-sized products — Glo Skin Beauty Beta-Clarity BHA Drops, Dermstore Collection Reusable Cleansing Pads, and ByTerry Lip Expert Matte — as well as three mini items: Tula Skincare Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum, SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator, and SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Gel.
Best for Self Care: TheraBox
Know someone that could use some good vibes? TheraBox targets the mind, body, and soul, providing six to eight wellness products that aim to reduce stress as well as one feel-good activity to get you inspired. The best part? The items are carefully chosen by therapists, and each box contains at least $120 worth of products. The December 2021 box had a jaw-dropping value of $305. This particular subscription service has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from members, and many of them praise how the boxes are thoughtfully curated.
TheraBoxes feature aromatherapy, bath and body, skincare, and lifestyle products like sleep masks, bath salts, derma rollers, and other self-care items. Previous happiness activities include a self-love workbook, meditation bundle, and morning journal. Subscribers say "the products are top tier" and that they have yet to find a product that they won't use.
Best for Anti Aging: Aster Skincare Box
Aster Skincare's anti-aging skincare subscription boxes feature the brand's handmade certified organic and vegan products. Monthly shipments come with five to six items, such as firming eye cream and lifting and tightening neck serum. Despite its $170+ value, each box only costs between $49 and $54. You can choose a one-, three-, or six-month subscription.
According to reviewers, these products truly make a difference. "This package is serum heaven. It goes perfectly with my skin and it takes care of everything," one subscriber said. "I've been using Aster for a while now, and I get constant compliments."
"Finally, my skin found peace," another reviewer wrote. "This glow is unbelievable! Just look at the fantastic ingredients."
Best Clean Beauty: Laurel & Reed Clean Beauty & Skincare Box
Each month, the Clean Beauty & Skincare Box by Laurel & Reed sends subscribers three full-size products, all of which are non-toxic and cruelty-free. Plus, you're saving at least $75 with each shipment given that the contents are always valued at more than $125. For example, the December 2021 box featured a full-size moisturizer, serum, and cleansing balm worth $219. There are four subscription plans to choose from, including one-, three-, six-, and 12-month memberships.
"This is the subscription box that made me give up on all the others," one subscriber said. "The value is better than any I've seen, the curation is incredible, and the customer service deserves all the accolades. Getting one of these perfectly packaged boxes always feels like Christmas. I am so happy I found them!"
Best Bath and Body: Tubless Bath Bevy Box
No tub? No problem. This Bath Bevy Box has whipped soaps, sugar scrubs, steamers, and more that are designed for showers. Featuring between five and seven handmade bath and body products, each kit is unique, practical, and supports a small business. There are four subscription plan options, with the three-month one being the most popular.
"I ordered the Tubless box, and oh my goodness," one subscriber said. "Such an amazing assortment of products that smell absolutely yummy. It definitely makes me look forward to taking a shower! The scents and products are unlike any other bath subscription I've tried."
Best for Lips: Lip Monthly
There's no such thing as too much lipstick — every shade has its own vibe. If you love to try new brands and colors, the Lip Monthly makeup subscription boxes are a real steal. At just $7 for your first month (basically the price of one coffee), the Lip Monthly plan comes with four to five full-size lip products. These items include lipsticks, glosses, liners, scrubs, crayons, and other goodies. Want more? The Lip Monthly Plus subscription features five to seven full-size cosmetics like eyeshadow, mascara, and, of course, lip products for $20 a month.
"I got a super pretty classic red lipstick that stuck with me all night, a lip pencil that doubles as a blush that makes really clean lines, and a cute gloss that was super slick and shiny," one five-star subscriber said. "I'm more of a matte person myself, but the lipstick and the gloss were actually both something I would wear again!"
Best for Fragrance: Scentbird
There are different scents for different moods, occasions, and seasons, which is why Scentbird is a must-have subscription box. High-end fragrances cost a pretty penny, and you might not use the entire bottle before moving on to the next one. Scentbird charges $16 a month for an 8-millimeter bottle (about 140 sprays) of designer perfume from brands like Prada, Versace, and Juicy Couture.
To get started, take the fragrance quiz. There are questions about what scent, mood, and energy you want your perfume to express. Based on your answers, Scentbird provides several recommendations for you to add to your list. The company will choose one of your favorites to send in your first delivery.
Best Razor Kit: Billie
Step up your self-care game with this Billie razor starter kit for $10. Sure, shaving your legs isn't the most fun thing to do, but with the right razor, you'll feel like a million bucks once you're done. The starter kit comes with two razor blade refills and a magnetic holder to attach to your shower wall. If you want to keep receiving blade refills, you can sign up for a subscription plan that sends deliveries every one, two, or three months. Members receive four refills in each shipment. The brand also has its own body wash and shaving lotion as well as other body care products you can add to your orders.
The kit boasts a 4.9-star rating on the website from over 10,000 subscribers who rave about how soft their legs feel, the convenience of the magnetic holder, and the surprisingly low price.
"I've tried many razors throughout the years, and none of them can compete with this razor," one subscriber said. "It gives me the closest shave with virtually no in-grown hairs or razor burn. My legs have never been so smooth and soft! The best part is that this razor is a fraction of the price of its competitors!"
Best Sampler: Macy's Beauty Box
Don't sleep on this department store find: Macy's Beauty Box costs $15 a month and includes five deluxe samples (slightly bigger than travel-size) from brands like Tarte, YSL, and Clinique. Plus, you'll get an extra gift like a gua sha facial tool or mini curling iron.
The products are different each month, but you can expect to receive items like primer, mascara, face lotions, sheet masks, and lip care. As a bonus, members get a $5 discount on beauty purchases of $20 or more.
Most Versatile: Paradise Delivered
Bring vacation vibes into your home with the Paradise Delivered subscription box. Complete with seven to eight full-size products worth $200 or more, this kit is one of the biggest with the highest value. And it only costs between $33 and $40 a month, depending on which delivery frequency you choose (one, three, six, or 12 months). Not just limited to beauty products, the subscription box also features a wide variety of goodies, such as books, hair accessories, jewelry, and candles.
"I've been getting this box for a few months, and what I love about this box is that there is CLEARLY a lot of heart and soul put into curating each one," one reviewer said. "From the items chosen to the presentation of them in the box, I can see that those at Paradise Delivered really care about making you feel good when you receive the box in the mail... This is definitely my go-to box for any gifts I need to ship and even when I just feel a friend needs a pick-me-up!"
Best Makeup: Eyescream Beauty Box
This makeup subscription box is for those who want to try new makeup looks and expand their cosmetic collection. Eyescream Beauty Boxes always come with a full-size eyeshadow palette as well as five or six full-size skincare items and beauty products like brow pencils, blush, and highlighter.
Customers praise the quality of the products, customer service, and fast shipping. "Not only did I get a beautiful eye palette, but I also got a highlight/contour palette! Soooo happy," one shopper wrote. "Customer service is excellent. I asked a question [and got an] extremely quick response… Definitely worth the money!"
Best for Wellness: Feeling Fab Box
As the name suggests, this beauty subscription box is all about making you feel your best. The boxes are filled with six to seven full-size self-care products, including items like crystals, bath salts, candles, and more. The subscription has four delivery frequencies, ranging from one to 12 months, and prices start at $28 per month.
"I love this box. It's what I look forward to every month," one subscriber wrote. "It's holistic, real, and from the heart of the creator to make others happy and learn how to heal."
"Bought this as a gift for my girlfriend. She's very knowledgeable on natural products and clean beauty, and she is continually impressed and excited about the boxes," another customer said. "The products are legit and the variety is great."
Best for Aromatherapy: Goddess Provisions Box
Calling all spiritual and astrology lovers! Every month, Goddess Provisions members receive five to six full-size products worth up to $100. Depending on your subscription plan, you pay about $30 a month to score all these goodies. Boxes include an assortment of crystals, aromatherapy products, vegan beauty finds, superfoods, and spiritual activities.
Subscribers are obsessed with the fun themes and "soul-touching" items. "I've been receiving Goddess Provisions for several months, and each box is full of amazing products," one member wrote. "Each item is superb quality and I've yet to receive a product I won't use. I also love that each curation is a celebration of the divine feminine!"
Best Bi-Monthly Subscription: Tribe Beauty Box
Monthly deliveries might seem like a lot. If that's the case for you, consider subscribing to Tribe Beauty Box. This makeup subscription service ships every two months, which allows you to spend less while still trying new products on a regular basis. Members get between five and eight items (worth $100 or more) in each shipment, and at least four of the products are from female-owned brands. Past boxes have included eyeshadow palettes, face masks, mascara, lipstick, and highlighter.
"SO glad I decided to subscribe because this is what I've been looking for," one reviewer said. "I'm in the market to discover new brands, and I have already discovered so many brands through this box! I can't believe how much you get for the price, but I'm not complaining!"
Best on a Budget: LookFantastic Beauty Box
Want luxury skin care without the ridiculous price tags? Starting at $16 a month, LookFantastic's Beauty Box subscription includes six products valued at more than $77 from brands like Elemis, Dr. Brandt, and Philip Kingsley. Subscribers receive a mix of full- and travel-size skincare, hair care, and makeup goodies, such as cream blushes, eye masks, and cleansers. There are four plan options: one-, three-, six-, and twelve-month subscriptions.
Best Value: Cocotique
Featuring five to eight products in every shipment, Cocotique's beauty subscription box is an incredible value. The brand was founded by Dana Hill to provide women of color with affordable self-care products, so boxes come with an assortment of full- and travel-size items that are suitable for different skin types and hair textures. Previous boxes have included things like curl creams, scalp treatments, facial cleansers, and lip glosses.
"I have tried several beauty boxes and have been an Ipsy subscriber for more than a year. I decided to try this box because as a woman of color I was intrigued, but honestly a bit cautious," one reviewer said. "I have now received my third box and have yet to be disappointed… It is definitely worth the investment."