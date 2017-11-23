6 Easy Ways to Winterize Your Beauty Routine

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 23, 2017 @ 9:00 am

As the seasons change, so do our wardrobes. So why should our beauty routines be treated any differently? And now's the time to really get cracking on transitioning our summer/fall products into something more able to withstand and soothe away winter's harsh climes. For example, instead of keeping skin cool and enhancing our natural glow, we’re now fighting against dryness and adding more bold colors into the mix to brighten up our looks.

Read on for six essential tips to on how to update your regimen for the cold weather.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Perfect Your Complexion With A Moisturizing Foundation

Give skin an extra boost of hydration without adding another step to your morning routine with a moisturizing foundation like Laura Mercier's Silk Crème Moisturizing Photo Edition Foundation. A quenching formula will help prevent flakes and rough patches for a radiant, smooth finish.

 

Laura Mercier
2 of 6 Courtesy

Swap Bronzer for Cream Blush

Summer is long gone along with its glow, but that doesn’t mean you have to go through winter with a lifeless, colorless complexion. A few swipes of a warm cream blush like Chantecaille's Cheek Gelée Happy Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush in Lively will add a natural, healthy flush to your cheeks for a more lively appearance. 

Chantecaille
3 of 6 Courtesy

Slather On A Rich Moisturizer

Dry air and harsh winds cause skin to get extra parched and irritated during winter months. Swap the lightweight moisturizer that got you through summer, when skin is generally oilier, for a formula that offers extra hydration and repairs skin’s moisture barrier, which gets damaged from the season’s harsh environmental elements in addition to targeting fine lines and pigmentation. OIay's Total Effects Whip Facial Moisturizer SPF 25 may be rich, but the whipped cream to liquid formula feels featherweight on skin. 

Olay
4 of 6 Courtesy

Swipe On A Shimmery Eyeshadow

Shorter days and less sunlight are the biggest instigators of the dull, lifeless skin we experience throughout winter. An easy way to look more alive during these dismal months is to set aside your matte eye shadows, and swipe a universally flattering, shimmery, champagne color like Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow in Bette across your lids.

Charlotte Tilbury
5 of 6 Courtesy

Retire Your Tinted Lip Balms And Stains

A bright lip in the height of summer can be tricky to pull off. There's the challenge of getting it to stay put, but also seriously rich and bold hues just brightens up winter in the merriest of ways. A vivid fuchsia like Pat McGrath Labs' MatteTrance Lipstick in Full Panic provides a complementary contrast to winter’s dark wardrobe palette. 

Pat McGrath Labs
6 of 6 Courtesy

Line Your Lids With A Gel eyeliner

During warm, humid months, eye pencils can become a downright mess—we usually prefer to stick to liquid waterproof liners then. But now that the temperatures have dipped, add a creamy gel liner back into your routine, which also won't tug at delicate under eye skin. Marc Jacobs Beauty's Highligher Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner glides on smoothly so drawing precise or bold lines is a breeze.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

