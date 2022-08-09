6 Beauty Products Our Editors Used to the Last Drop this Summer

They're that good.

Kayla Greaves
Published on August 9, 2022
Photo: Henry Hargreaves

Just as the moon waxes to fullness and you wait until the last possible day to wax to bareness, InStyle's beauty editors end every month by sharing the one precious product we each adore. Since we're a few days late, we've packed this edition of our monthly editors' picks with two products each, including a cult-favorite vitamin C serum that will clear up dark spots in a flash, a high-end perfume that's worth the splurge, one of the most versatile leave-in conditioners on the market, and even a body butter. (Yes, you can still use a thick cream in the summer. We'll explain later.)

So, are you ready to discover our Summer 2022 picks? Read on to find out what InStyle beauty editors couldn't get enough of this summer.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Henry Hargreaves
sephora.com; $122

It definitely seems like vitamin C serums are a dime a dozen these days (along with every other skincare product on the market), but not all formulas are created equal. Case in point: Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum putting most others to shame. After a week of use, I'm already seeing my dark spots starting to lighten up, and my skin has developed a gorgeous glow. Now I see what all the hype is about. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

Crown Affair The Leave-in Conditioner

Henry Hargreaves
$48; crownaffair.com

This silky leave-in conditioner is lightweight enough for fine hair, yet somehow rich enough for thick hair like mine. Its blend of plant seed oils deeply nourishes hair, so it's soft, smooth, and shiny — whether you air dry or give yourself a blowout. Personally, I like to use it on the lower half of my hair to help repair my dry, scraggly ends. And I love how chic the minimalist frosted glass bottle looks in my shower. – Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Dermablend Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer

Henry Hargreaves
$28; dermablend.com

Wearing a full-coverage concealer in the summer is possible if it's from Dermablend. The creamy formula covers hyperpigmentation, redness, and blemishes in one swipe with a seamless, natural-looking finish. It's also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores, which is especially helpful in the hot and humid weather. The best part? It won't get cakey no matter how much you sweat or cry (I can attest to both). — Erin

Krigler Pleasure Gardenia 79 Eau de Parfum

Henry Hargreaves
$615; krigler.com

Lately, I've turned into a florals person. While I used to turn to musky, earthy scents, I'm suddenly drawn to more traditionally feminine and romantic perfumes, and this one takes the cake. Even its inception is based on romance, as it was created by Albert Krigler in 1879 as an engagement present for his fiancée. The scent is a mélange of gardenia, jasmine, vanilla, mimosa, and musk, and the result is elegant, floral, and a little seductive. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor

Augustinus Bader The Serum

Henry Hargreaves
$375; augustinusbader.com

Whenever I want my skin to look instantly luminous and last all day, I pat two pumps of this serum onto my face. It uses the brand's patented TFC8 complex, as well as vitamin C, and a polysaccharide moisture complex that brightens, tightens, and nourishes the skin. I love that I can use it on its own or layer makeup on top of it, as my skin quickly absorbs the lightweight, milky formula. — Pia

The Body Shop Olive Body Butter

Henry Hargreaves
$22; thebodyshop.com

After a long day of existing in the 2020s, there's nothing better than spreading out your floor pillows, putting on an old R&B playlist, and starfishing on the ground as you slowly lotion each section of your body post-shower. Wanna know how I know? Well, it's my secret nightly routine — and my product of choice is The Body Shop's new Olive Body Butter. This may come as a surprise for some who know me (since I despise olives in food form), but this lightly scented cream smells more like grown and sexy clean linen than the pungent stuff you'd pick up at the deli. Plus, it leaves my skin feeling unbelievably silky smooth and soft without any clamminess. — Kayla

Photographer: Henry Hargreaves; Art Direction, Set Design & Styling: Party of One Studio; Creative Director: Jenna Brillhart; Senior Visuals Editor: Kelly Chiello; Associate Photo Editor: Amanda Lauro; Production: Charley Stone.

