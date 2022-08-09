6 Beauty Products Our Editors Used to the Last Drop this Summer

So, are you ready to discover our Summer 2022 picks? Read on to find out what InStyle beauty editors couldn't get enough of this summer.

Just as the moon waxes to fullness and you wait until the last possible day to wax to bareness, InStyle's beauty editors end every month by sharing the one precious product we each adore. Since we're a few days late, we've packed this edition of our monthly editors' picks with two products each, including a cult-favorite vitamin C serum that will clear up dark spots in a flash, a high-end perfume that's worth the splurge, one of the most versatile leave-in conditioners on the market, and even a body butter. (Yes, you can still use a thick cream in the summer. We'll explain later.)

01 of 06 Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Henry Hargreaves sephora.com; $122 It definitely seems like vitamin C serums are a dime a dozen these days (along with every other skincare product on the market), but not all formulas are created equal. Case in point: Sunday Riley's cult-favorite C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum putting most others to shame. After a week of use, I'm already seeing my dark spots starting to lighten up, and my skin has developed a gorgeous glow. Now I see what all the hype is about. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

02 of 06 Crown Affair The Leave-in Conditioner Henry Hargreaves $48; crownaffair.com This silky leave-in conditioner is lightweight enough for fine hair, yet somehow rich enough for thick hair like mine. Its blend of plant seed oils deeply nourishes hair, so it's soft, smooth, and shiny — whether you air dry or give yourself a blowout. Personally, I like to use it on the lower half of my hair to help repair my dry, scraggly ends. And I love how chic the minimalist frosted glass bottle looks in my shower. – Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

03 of 06 Dermablend Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer Henry Hargreaves $28; dermablend.com Wearing a full-coverage concealer in the summer is possible if it's from Dermablend. The creamy formula covers hyperpigmentation, redness, and blemishes in one swipe with a seamless, natural-looking finish. It's also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores, which is especially helpful in the hot and humid weather. The best part? It won't get cakey no matter how much you sweat or cry (I can attest to both). — Erin VIDEO: How to Do the Celebrity-Loved Crystal Eye Makeup Trend That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

04 of 06 Krigler Pleasure Gardenia 79 Eau de Parfum Henry Hargreaves $615; krigler.com Lately, I've turned into a florals person. While I used to turn to musky, earthy scents, I'm suddenly drawn to more traditionally feminine and romantic perfumes, and this one takes the cake. Even its inception is based on romance, as it was created by Albert Krigler in 1879 as an engagement present for his fiancée. The scent is a mélange of gardenia, jasmine, vanilla, mimosa, and musk, and the result is elegant, floral, and a little seductive. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor

05 of 06 Augustinus Bader The Serum Henry Hargreaves $375; augustinusbader.com Whenever I want my skin to look instantly luminous and last all day, I pat two pumps of this serum onto my face. It uses the brand's patented TFC8 complex, as well as vitamin C, and a polysaccharide moisture complex that brightens, tightens, and nourishes the skin. I love that I can use it on its own or layer makeup on top of it, as my skin quickly absorbs the lightweight, milky formula. — Pia