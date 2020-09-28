Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As September comes to a close, it's time to kiss the hot and humid days of summer goodbye, and welcome in the brisk air (and dry skin) that comes with the fall season — as well as all the up and down temperatures in between.

That's why we were focused on nourishing the skin on every part of our body this month, and embracing the beautiful colors of autumn.

Here, you'll find all the products we couldn't get enough of this month. And if you can get your hands on them, we're pretty sure you'll be obsessed too.

Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

Image zoom Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame

I will be a bright red lipstick girl until the death of me, but from the moment I opened up Charlotte Tilbury's latest tube, I was hooked. It's this beautiful, subtle shade of berry rose that complements all skin tones, but the pigment packs enough punch to still make a statement. It's truly the perfect lip color for fall. And while it does give you a matte finish, the formula is super hydrating, so your lips won't start flaking after you've wiped it off.

Image zoom Courtesy

SeSpring So Polished Sugar Scrub

As soon as the temperature starts to drop, my combination skin has its annual freak out. While my forehead and my cheeks are usually fine, the areas around my nose and mouth get dry and flaky almost instantly. I've used physical exfoliants in the past to help combat this issue, but a lot of the time, they'd end up leaving my skin feeling drier, which would lead to more peeling. Fortunately, SeSpring's Sugar Scrub gets rid of visible dead skin and still leaves my face feeling quenched with conditioning ingredients like waterlily, centella, purselane, and olive oil.

Image zoom

Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops

Remember when I said fall calls for nourishing the skin on every part of your body? Yes, that includes the cuticles, too. I've been very focused on the health of my natural nails as of late, and these drops, formulated with argan and jojoba oil, along with vitamin E, keep both my nails, and the skin around them, nourished, no matter the weather. At night, I put one drop at the base of each nail and gently massage it in. Before a mani, I mimic the same method, then use a wooden cuticle pusher to gently push my cuticles back before applying a base coat.

Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Image zoom Courtesy

Saie Slip Cover

This is hands down the best tinted moisturizer I’ve ever tried. It gives you sheer, dewy coverage and melts into your skin without being greasy. What really sets Saie’s Slip Cover apart is the mineral SPF 35 protection. Mineral sunscreens are notorious for leaving a white cast and when they’re added to a tinted moisturizer you usually have to really massage the product onto your skin. This one blends seamlessly into skin upon application and doesn’t pill throughout the day. It comes in nine shades that are pretty generous in terms of matching. I wear 2, but 3 would also work for my skin tone, for example.

Image zoom Courtesy

Youth to the People Dream Eye Cream

While the world continues to burn in 2020, I found an eye cream that doesn’t make my under eye area sting. Most creams with active ingredients are too intense for me, so I typically just use my regular moisturizer. However, Youth To The People’s other products have never done me wrong, so I gave the Dream Eye Cream a shot. The fluffy lightweight texture initially won me over because it absorbed quickly without feeling heavy and greasy like other creams. However, I’m equally impressed by the results. The formula contains vitamin C, goji stem cells, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, which have made my under eye area smoother and a bit brighter. Since my under eyes gets particularly dry in the winter, so I plan on keeping this little jar as a staple in my routine.

Image zoom Courtesy

CND Vinylux in Crisp Green