Amazon Just Revealed 15 of Its “Customer Favorite” Beauty Products — and They’re All Under $60
With thousands of skincare, makeup, hair, and health products, Amazon’s beauty department is both impressive and a bit overwhelming. Instead of scrolling through thousands of items and poring over tons of reviews, you may want to save yourself some time by shopping this list of customer favorites recently shared by the retailer.
Here you’ll find just about every best-selling and top-rated product you need to know about, from viral face masks to dermatologist-approved moisturizers, with nothing but honest and real reviews from fellow shoppers. What’s more, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get them all with complimentary two-day shipping, making it easy to find and get the exact beauty remedy you’re looking for fast. Without further delay, here are 15 of the most popular beauty products Amazon shoppers are obsessed with right now.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
This best-selling weekly hair treatment has racked up over 1,300 five-star reviews, with users calling it “the real deal” and “a miracle product.” Use it once a week (or more!) to rehab your hair after coloring or styling with hot tools. Some users apply it before shampoo and conditioning or leave it on overnight.
Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash
With over 8,000 five-star reviews and a slew of impressive before-and-after photos featured, it’s hard not to be wowed by this affordable eyelash serum. The Amazon best-seller can also be applied to your brows and helps improve the length, strength, and volume of your lashes in just a few weeks, according to users.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
This affordable, non-comedogenic face and body cream is packed with hyaluronic acid that moisturizes and rebuild your skin’s protective barrier. Slather on the 4.6-star lotion before you hit the hay, and let it work overnight. Amazon shoppers say it’s rich and creamy, and great for those with both acne-prone and dry skin.
Vitagoods 2-Speed Vibrating Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush
Enjoy a scalp massage right at home (no trip to the salon or tipping necessary!) with this handy little tool you can pair with your shampoo. Use it while you suds up in the shower for a little self-care moment. The massager can also help to remove dead skin and prevent dandruff, all while improving circulation and promoting hair growth.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon reviewers say that once you use this inexpensive, gluten-free mascara, you’ll never go back to using more expensive, department store tubes again. Over 1,300 shoppers gave the lengthening and volumizing mascara a five-star review and raved about its long-lasting formula, which stays intact even through sweaty workouts.
Baebody Eye Gel for Appearance of Dark Circles, Puffiness, Wrinkles and Bags
With over 8,500 five-star reviews and an affordable under-$30 price point, it’s no wonder this versatile eye cream is the retailer’s most popular. Shoppers claim the cooling eye gel, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and aloe vera, does it all from reducing puffiness and bags to improving dark circles, wrinkles, and crows feet.
OPI Nail Lacquer Top Coat
If you prefer to save your money for lattes and Uber rides (i.e. salon manis aren’t really your thing), then this top-rated top coat is a must-have. “True to their claims, the product dries super shiny and stays that way, with a thickness that almost looks like gel nails,” one reviewer wrote. “My manicure lasted a full week without a single chip. It also comes off with regular nail polish remover and without soaking — just wipe off with a soak cotton ball.”
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer
While some retinol products can be drying and irritating, Amazon shoppers claim this affordable face cream delivers serious moisture while helping to improve the look of scars and wrinkles. “Let me first say I'm a very picky retinol user,” one user wrote. “Truthfully, I think this is best retinol cream I've ever used and that's just how it feels on my skin. I love this product.”
Cali White Activated Charcoal and Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
This charcoal toothpaste will temporarily turn your mouth black, but according to thousands of shoppers who gave it a five-star review, it will leave your teeth feeling super clean and looking brighter.
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Slays Humidity and Prevents Frizz
Prevent frizz and flyaways by dousing your strands with this best-selling spray and then styling with a blow-dryer. The heat-activated formula creates a seal to prevent humidity from ruining your look and will last through three washes (or 72 hours). Amazon shoppers who live in hot and humid climates call it a “game-changer.”
BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer
Shoppers love how fast this blow-dryer works—even on long and thick strands. Reviewers also rave about its “cool shot” feature, which you can use to set and lock your style in place.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Mineral-Based Zinc Oxide
Those with acne-prone or sensitive skin know just how heavy and irritating some sunscreens can be — but that’s not the case with this best-seller. More than 2,000 shoppers gave the zinc oxide sunscreen glowing reviews touting its lightweight feel and fast-absorbing formula. Even users with rosacea rave about it and say its now a regular in their skincare routine.
Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay
Khloe Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, and over 11,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this inexpensive clay mask, which is designed to treat acne and clogged pores. Mindy and tons of reviewers claim it works even better when mixed and applied with a little bit of apple cider vinegar, though many say its pretty powerful all on its own.
Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women
Use it wet or dry, in or out of the shower, this versatile shaver and trimmer can be used all over your body. The rechargeable razor works on legs, underarms, and arms, though reviewers claim it’s especially helpful for getting a smooth shave around your bikini area.
Ed Hardy Coconut Kisses Golden Tanning Lotion
If you love the smell of coconut, you’ll love this rich and fragrant lotion, which is formulated with coconut oil, coconut milk, and cocoa butter. Slather it on with your favorite SPF to keep your skin hydrated and protected from the sun.
