Every Product Our Beauty Editors Couldn't Stop Using In May
The flowers have blossomed, the trees are green, and the weather is warming up. Spring is in full bloom, and we're counting down the days until summer.
And to get us through this transitional phase, we've been making a few changes to our beauty routines — and we want to let you in on our best-kept secrets.
From a lip oil that gives you just as much nourishment as a balm to a two-in-one SPF moisturizer that will leave you with an unforgettable glow, here are all the products InStyle beauty editors couldn't get enough of in May.
KIN x NOU Satin-Lined Thin Pullover
Some may say this is technically not a beauty product, but I beg to differ. As a lover of all things cozy, this satin-lined hoodie is a dream come true for my natural hair. Since most sweaters are typically made with cotton, any time I'd pull my hoodie over my hair, I'd cringe knowing that my curls would either get dried out or break off as my strands rub against the material. Now, I can simply just put on my new sweater, lay on the couch, and nap in peace. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor
Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Probiotic Moisturizer
Humidity, sweat, and rich moisturizers usually don't mix, however, this cult-favorite Beekman 1802 cream is an exception. There's a fine line between dewy and greasy, and despite its thick texture, the cream absorbs quickly into my skin and gives me a healthy glow. And thanks to microbiome-balancing goat milk and antioxidant-packed botanicals, my skin stays soft and smooth all day. The bloom-shaped pump is a fun bonus. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor
DevaCurl Ultra-Defining Gel
I have a lot of hair, and it's currently growing out of a chemical relaxer. As such, my curls and waves are coming back full force. I was recently on a beach vacation and took this gel with me to keep wild flyaways and baby hairs under control, and it did that and more. Unlike other gels which weigh down my hair, ruin my curl pattern (when it's not chemically relaxed), or feel crunchy, this one does the opposite. My waves maintained a laid-back, Cali-beachy vibe all day and my flyaways were nowhere to be seen. What's more, my hair felt soft to touch. No crunch here. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor
No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30
In case you haven't noticed, the world is mess. Life seems to only be getting more complicated, the news cycle is terrible, and I'm pretty sure the apocalypse is going hit soon. In the meantime, I like to make my life as simple as possible. That's why I'm currently obsessed with this two-in-one moisturizer SPF that not only saves me a step in my morning skincare routine, but also leaves me with super glowy skin that would have you thinking I got a full night's rest. — Kayla
Dove Daily Moisture Body Wash Refill Concentrate & Reusable Bottle
I'm not the most eco-friendly person in the world, but I try to be more eco-conscious when possible. An easy way to do that is by using beauty products that come with refill options to reduce waste. A few months ago, I brought this reusable bottle and body wash concentrate home with me, and I've used about five refill concentrates ever since. And yes, the initial appeal is the eco-friendly aspect, but the product's formula also maintains my skin's moisture levels and leaves it feeling soft and silky. — Pia
Dior Lip Glow Oil in Cherry
One swipe of this lip oil and I immediately understood why it went viral on TikTok and consistently sells out. The formula nourishes lips and adds a subtle rosy glow that looks like my natural lip color but so much better. And I love that I get the shine of a gloss without any stickiness. — Erin