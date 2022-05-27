Every Product Our Beauty Editors Couldn't Stop Using In May

DevaCurl Ultra-Defining Gel

I have a lot of hair, and it's currently growing out of a chemical relaxer. As such, my curls and waves are coming back full force. I was recently on a beach vacation and took this gel with me to keep wild flyaways and baby hairs under control, and it did that and more. Unlike other gels which weigh down my hair, ruin my curl pattern (when it's not chemically relaxed), or feel crunchy, this one does the opposite. My waves maintained a laid-back, Cali-beachy vibe all day and my flyaways were nowhere to be seen. What's more, my hair felt soft to touch. No crunch here. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor