The 3 Products Our Beauty Editors Swore By In March

Lancôme Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner

There's nothing that makes me feel as put-together as a sharp cat-eye does, but many formulas fall short of being able to deliver. But Lancôme's new formula is it. The slim felt tip helps me draw on a knife-sharp wing and it glides on smoothly with a satiny feel. It dries down pretty quickly, which prevents smudging during application, and it stays intact throughout the day and up to 24 hours. What I love the most though is its waterproof formula — I know that no matter what allergies come my way, or if I go out dancing all night, my eyeliner won't budge. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor