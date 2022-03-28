The 3 Products Our Beauty Editors Swore By In March
Guys, we've made it — winter is officially over and spring is finally here (hallelujah).
The air is warmer, the days are longer, the grass is greener, and the sun is shining a little brighter these days. In light of that, we'll be spending more time outdoors and with friends, so, of course, we all want to look our best.
That's why we've narrowed down our top three products of the month to share with you for the new season ahead. Here, find the best in skincare, SPF, and makeup for March — both new and old.
Lancôme Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner
There's nothing that makes me feel as put-together as a sharp cat-eye does, but many formulas fall short of being able to deliver. But Lancôme's new formula is it. The slim felt tip helps me draw on a knife-sharp wing and it glides on smoothly with a satiny feel. It dries down pretty quickly, which prevents smudging during application, and it stays intact throughout the day and up to 24 hours. What I love the most though is its waterproof formula — I know that no matter what allergies come my way, or if I go out dancing all night, my eyeliner won't budge. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor
Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen
There are two types of sunscreens: those that can be layered under makeup and those that can't because they pill. Tatcha's new SPF is luckily the former. The lightweight formula melts into skin for a smooth, glowy finish and doesn't leave a weird cast. It's quite possibly the most elegant mineral SPF I've tried. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor
Herbivore Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil
Spring is literally a breath of fresh air and a nice reprieve from the harshness of winter. However, it's also a time when the weather can be a bit chaotic, which means my skin can go from quenched to parched real quick. Whether I use it day or night, this face oil helps to lock in hydration and keeps my skin looking that way, with a nice added glow. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor