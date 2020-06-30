Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved Using in June

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let's get straight to it: June was really stressful.

The coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem to be slowing down, the world's not-so-hidden anti-Black racism has bubbled up to the surface yet again, and a number of people and companies have gotten canceled as a result.

And while, of course, beauty products cannot magically save us from the perils of this life, they can spark joy, give us a sense of control, and put money into the pockets of Black business owners, which really feels like the absolute least we can do at this point.

So this month, we're sharing a mix of products that do all of the above. We hope you love them as much as we do.

Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Oil

Every Black girl on planet Earth knows that your edges and castor oil go hand-in-hand. I apply this rich oil around my hairline a couple times a week before bed, then I give myself a mini head massage to keep these extra delicate spots of hair nourished. The blend Jamaican black castor oil along with jojoba oil, avocado oil, and aloe vera makes this product extra moisturizing for both the hair and scalp.

Pear Nova Novacaine Gel Lacquer

Nail salons may slowly be opening back up, but I've made the executive decision to personally remain closed and in quarantine. That said, I've been doing my own gel manis at home and this sheer pink-nude shade is hands down one of the best colors I've tested out so far. Another plus? Pear Nova's gel formula is 10-free, so you won't have to worry about inhaling harmful fumes as you do your nails.

Pattern Edge Control

This edge control is like no other I've used before. It's lightweight, which made me skeptical at first, however it still managed to successfully slick down my baby hairs and give me long-lasting hold while leaving my hair feeling soft. It also smells divine, with notes of neroli, rose and patchouli, and the formula includes aloe vera and castor oil to nourish hair.

Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7

I typically use a Beautyblender or my fingers to apply my complexion makeup, because I find it looks the most natural. But IT Cosmetics’ dual-ended brush is an exception. The large end is big enough to quickly apply foundation, bronzer, or blush with a smooth, even finish, while the smaller end is great for concealer and buffing out specific spots. After seeing countless beauty vloggers and makeup artists rave about it, I totally get why this brush is so popular.

Youth to the People Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Toner with Lactic Acid

This exfoliating toner has been in my stash for a while and I hate that I slept on it for so long. The AHA acids, kombucha black tea, and tree bark unclog pores and improve texture without drying the hell out of my skin. Warning: It’s a bit sticky, but after about 20 minutes of letting the toner marinate, I applied my moisturizer and it was totally fine. I just added this toner to my nighttime routine a few days ago, and my skin is already more radiant. I guess this makes me a kombucha person now.

Good (Skin) Days A New Leaf Cream Cleanser

With celery, spinach, broccoli, and green tea, the ingredients in Good (Skin) Day’s creamy cleanser sound like the recipe for a green juice. I don’t recommend tasting this new brand created by K-beauty e-retailer Soko Glam, but I do recommend massaging it onto your damp skin in the morning, after a workout, or before bed. On top of cleaning skin without stripping it, the crushed mugwort in the formula gently exfoliates to ensure all of the gunk is out of your pores.

Adelaide Giesey, Beauty Assistant

Dr. Brandt Cool Biotic Prebiotic Redness Relief Cream