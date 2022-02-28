Our Beauty Editors Swore By These 3 Products in February
Another month has come and gone. And while it seems like time is just flying by, we'd all be lying if we said we weren't counting down the days 'til spring.
But until the new season is upon us, we've been testing out some of the best beauty products on the market for the past month. Now, we want to tell you all about the three we couldn't get enough of — and we promise you'll love them, too.
So without further ado, here are all the beauty products we swore by in February.
Lashify Control Kit
Lashify Control Kit
A wise woman once told me, "Lashes are life." And she certainly wasn't wrong. My cousin Kellye is the founder of Let Me Lash You! in Kingston, Jamaica, and she made me into a believer in late 2021 (seriously, if you're on the island, it's worth the trip and then some). I wasn't able to get a fill from her when I returned, but man, did Lashify come through to save the day. I used a mix of the B.10, B.12, and B.14 lashes to give myself a temporary fill. After a little application trial and error, you'd think I got my lashes done professionally — and it only took around 10 minutes to do. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor
Related Items
Sisley-Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine Refillable Lipstick
I love a sheer, shiny lipstick — I feel like it makes my lips look juicy, healthy, and more natural than highly-pigmented formulas. Another plus is that this product has more of a balm-like feel and gives my lips the kind of shine that makes it look like you just licked your lips. I also love that it's refillable, which is great for the environment, and my wallet. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor
Apa Aesthetics Clean Sonic Toothbrush
Upgrading from my manual toothbrush to this sonic one by Apa Aesthetics reminds me of when my family jumped from using Windows 95 to Windows 2000 on our desktop computer. The brush has three settings to clean, whiten, and massage teeth and gums, and timed intervals to ensure you brush for an ample amount of time. My teeth feel so much cleaner since I've started using this brush and it's easier to get to the hard-to-reach spots dental hygienists always nag me about during cleanings. What's more, the sleek design isn't an eyesore on my bathroom counter. I've never looked forward to brushing my teeth until now. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor