Our Beauty Editors Swore By These 3 Products in February

Lashify Control Kit

A wise woman once told me, "Lashes are life." And she certainly wasn't wrong. My cousin Kellye is the founder of Let Me Lash You! in Kingston, Jamaica, and she made me into a believer in late 2021 (seriously, if you're on the island, it's worth the trip and then some). I wasn't able to get a fill from her when I returned, but man, did Lashify come through to save the day. I used a mix of the B.10, B.12, and B.14 lashes to give myself a temporary fill. After a little application trial and error, you'd think I got my lashes done professionally — and it only took around 10 minutes to do. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor