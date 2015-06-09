10 Beauty Essentials for Getting Pretty During Your Daily Commute

There are a few things more excruciating than the dreaded sound of a 5 a.m. alarm followed by the mere 15 minutes to mask the fact that you've yet again only managed to get in a four-hour night of sleep. Sound familiar, fellow commuters?

Let's face it: There is nothing fun about traveling a ways to work, especially when attempting to beautify in a moving vehicle. But, thanks to a myriad of on-the-go pampering products, applying your makeup via train, bus, subway or car (at stop lights only, please!) is about to get a lot easier. Ahead, we've rounded up the most convenient beauty buys that will not only save you time, but will also grant you a totally stress-free morning. Say goodbye to annoying makeup mistakes and hello to a flawless face that will turn heads in your office.

