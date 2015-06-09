10 Beauty Essentials for Getting Pretty During Your Daily Commute

Jun 09, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

There are a few things more excruciating than the dreaded sound of a 5 a.m. alarm followed by the mere 15 minutes to mask the fact that you've yet again only managed to get in a four-hour night of sleep. Sound familiar, fellow commuters?

Let's face it: There is nothing fun about traveling a ways to work, especially when attempting to beautify in a moving vehicle. But, thanks to a myriad of on-the-go pampering products, applying your makeup via train, bus, subway or car (at stop lights only, please!) is about to get a lot easier. Ahead, we've rounded up the most convenient beauty buys that will not only save you time, but will also grant you a totally stress-free morning. Say goodbye to annoying makeup mistakes and hello to a flawless face that will turn heads in your office.

1 of 10

Givenchy Mister Light Instant Light Corrective Pen

After a long week of work, commuting and trying to salvage a social life, tired eyes are inevitable. Enter: this game-changing brightening pen that will allow you to fake a full 8 hours of shut-eye in just a few swipes. Quick tip: opt for a salmon-based shade to cancel out dark circles.

($35; sephora.com)

2 of 10

bareMinerals READY Touch Up Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 15

How many times have you found yourself (and your vanity) covered in loose powder foundation? The mess and hassle is no fun, which is why this foolproof compact foundation is essential for your daily commute. It keeps your skin looking fresh, smooth and hydrated all day long. Plus, the mirror is super handy for eye makeup application.

($23; sephora.com)

3 of 10

Urban Decay Naked Flushed Palette

Seriously the best threesome around, this 3-in-1 palette’s large compact mirror and combination of bronzer, highlighter and blush work together to brighten skin and diminish any signs of tired skin.  Not to mention, it’s perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.

($32; ulta.com

4 of 10

Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm

Say hello to possibly the most innovative way to apply blush when you’re on the move. This cream blush, packed with beautiful pigmentation, create a stunningly natural flush. And, the simple swipe, blend and go routine has quickly turned into one of our favorite mess-free methods- no brush necessary.

($21; sephora.com

5 of 10

tarte Bronze & Glow Contour Brush  

Nothing screams convenience like a double-ended brush. This brush is equip with both a large, fluffy side for easy powder, bronzer and blush application along with a smaller side which allows for a seamless, contoured look.

($34; sephora.com

6 of 10

CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara

Not only is this crowd-favorite ideal for creating long, bold lashes, it’s also effortless to apply. The comb-like brush makes it less likely to smudge underneath and above your eyes. An inexpensive beauty steal,  this mascara is sure to make your eyes pop and heads turn at your morning meeting.

($8; ulta.com

7 of 10

Mally Ultimate Performance Ink Liner

We all know the struggle of trying to avoid poking your eye out while applying eyeliner, which is why we’re suggesting this uniquely shaped liner that fits perfectly in your hand. This completely smudge-proof formula will grant a smooth finish. That’s right: A cat-eye on-the-go is now possible.

($26; mallybeauty.com

8 of 10

e.l.f. Makeup Remover Pen

Unless you’re seriously skilled, it’s nearly impossible not to smudge or smear your mascara or eyeliner on a moving vehicle. Enter: e.l.f.’s Makeup Remover Pen.  This handy pen can be used to wipe away pesky mascara marks or clean up eyeliner without having to ruin the rest of your makeup. Did we mention it’s insanely affordable?! Score.

($3; target.com

9 of 10

Guerlain Rouge G de Guerlain Jewel Lipstick Compact

Similar to the struggle of avoiding some serious eye damage with your eyeliner or mascara wand, applying lipstick on the move is no easy feat. The solution: a lipstick/compact hybrid that comes with a mirror for seamless application. Pricy? A tad, but well worth it for a commuter. Whether you want a bold, bright pout or subtle stain, this lippy will make your life 10x easier.

($53; sephora.com)

10 of 10

Sephora Collection Pop-Up Travel Brush

A traveling must-have, this 2-in-1 brush and mirror is perfect for brushing out knots or granting a sleek ponytail.  Simply open the mirror and press your thumb against the bottom to reveal the brush. This chic, signature black and red compact is an essential in every purse.

($7, sephora.com

