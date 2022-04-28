The Top 3 Products Our Beauty Editors Loved Using In April

Rose Ingleton MD Superfruit Brightening Cleanser

I'm going to be honest here: It takes a lot for me to be wowed by a cleanser. Not because most of the ones I've tried necessarily suck, but because I'm a very picky woman! I love a formula that's rich and foamy, but I hate feeling like the literal life has been sucked out of my skin once I've washed it off. Yet, somehow, someway queen Dr. Rose Ingleton has found a way for me to have it all — at least when it comes to washing my face. Formulated with her signature Jamaican SuperFruit Blend for antioxidant benefits, along with a hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin B5 to hydrate and repair the skin barrier (oh, and a coconut surfactant to create a rich, yet non-drying foam), my skin is left feeling cleansed, refreshed, and actually nourished night and day. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor