The Top 3 Products Our Beauty Editors Loved Using In April
Spring is officially here! And with warmer weather ahead, we're looking for all the ways to revamp our beauty routines for the new season.
This month, we're loving complexion products, rich, foamy face cleansers that won't leave our skin feeling dry and stripped, as well as mascaras that make us want to get rid of our falsies.
And if our expert approvals means anything to you, then we already know you can't wait to get your hands on our April Editors' Picks, too. So go ahead and scroll down to see the products we loved this month.
Rose Ingleton MD Superfruit Brightening Cleanser
I'm going to be honest here: It takes a lot for me to be wowed by a cleanser. Not because most of the ones I've tried necessarily suck, but because I'm a very picky woman! I love a formula that's rich and foamy, but I hate feeling like the literal life has been sucked out of my skin once I've washed it off. Yet, somehow, someway queen Dr. Rose Ingleton has found a way for me to have it all — at least when it comes to washing my face. Formulated with her signature Jamaican SuperFruit Blend for antioxidant benefits, along with a hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin B5 to hydrate and repair the skin barrier (oh, and a coconut surfactant to create a rich, yet non-drying foam), my skin is left feeling cleansed, refreshed, and actually nourished night and day. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor
EXA High Fidelity Color Corrector
Despite getting undereye filler on the regular, I still get dark circles. Thankfully, this peach color corrector neutralizes that dullness and makes me look like I got a full eight hours of sleep. All I need is a few, small dabs of this creamy formula, and it works so well that I don't even need to add concealer over it. On top of giving me an effortless, no-makeup look, I love that it's also packed with skincare ingredients such as brightening licorice and marshmallow root, hydrating antioxidants, and oil-absorbing Kaolin clay. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor
MAC Macstack Mascara
I like to layer my mascara so my lashes look thick and voluminous, but the only problem is that many formulas clump. This new MAC mascara is specifically designed for people like me: you can apply countless layers while maintaining a clump-free finish. While the brand says the mascara can handle up to 40 layers, I do about four and love the results. My lashes are lush, defined, and don't smudge or flake throughout the day. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor