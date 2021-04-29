Our Editors Were Obsessed With These Beauty Products in April

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It feels like 2021 just started, and just a second ago we were all celebrating the death of 2020 over Zoom or FaceTime. Yet somehow, it's about to be May.

With the new season comes warmer weather, sunnier days, and hopefully a bright, shiny light at the end of this COVID-19 nightmare (fingers crossed).

As we get ready to reenter this new world, we're making sure our skin and hair is prepped and ready for the rising temperatures and in-person meet ups — but we're still indulging in a few simple pleasures.

Here, we share all of our favorite beauty products from April, and we're sure you're going to want to get your hands on them too.

Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

Editors' Picks Credit: Courtesy

Kay Ali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper

When I met with the lovely Mona Kattan virtually a few weeks ago, I didn't really know what to expect with this new fragrance, because as much as I enjoy perfume, I am picky as hell when it comes to scents. Anyways, once we got together, she took me through the entire scent story, and by the time we got to test the Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper, I had fallen in love at first sniff. With key notes of pink pepper, Bulgarian rose, and sandalwood, this super sexy, yet playful fragrance will remind you of late nights out in a LBD paired with a vibrant red lip, or getting ready for a first date with a new flame. I've been wearing it to bed every night since I spoke with Kattan, but baby once I get this second dose and it's had its two weeks to marinate, this eau de parfum will become my going out summer fragrance.

Editors' Picks Credit: Courtesy

Oui the People The Big Reveal

If you read last month's editors' picks then you know I've been struggling with ingrown hairs on my underarms (yeah, I don't care if that's TMI). Well, good news: I finally got my hands on a brand-spanking-new Oui the People razor, and this toner has helped relieve irritation tremendously. The PHA gluconolactone in the formula acts as a chemical exfoliant to help release trapped hairs, calm angry skin, and improve skin tone and texture. I use it immediately after I shave and every day right after I get out of the shower. The result? Pits that are as smooth as a baby's behind. Praise God.

Editors' Picks Credit: Courtesy

CO. by Colgate The CO. Worker Electric Toothbrush

Psssst — I have a secret to share with you, but you can't judge me. Promise? OK. I haven't been to the dentist since March 2020 — for obvious reasons. I know it's perfectly safe, but getting all the way to midtown Manhattan in a pandemic is a lot. So I've been ghosting my beloved dentist's emails until my aforementioned second dose has been in my system for two weeks. But while I haven't gotten a professional cleaning in a while, I'm obsessed with having clean teeth. Yes, I have my own dental kit at home, but my manual toothbrush wasn't doing it for me any more. And once I was introduced to this new joint from Colgate, I tossed that Dollar Tree purchase directly into the trash (RIP). The CO. Worker Electric Toothbrush's power pretty much feels equivalent to whatever my dentist uses, and leaves my teeth squeaky clean after each use. Another plus? I've charged this electric toothbrush once (once!!!) and it has lasted for the past six weeks and counting without a recharge. As far as at-home oral hygiene goes, it truly doesn't get any better than this.

Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Editors' Picks Credit: Courtesy

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

Hands down, this is one of the most natural-looking blushes I've tried. The water-based gel formula is super creamy so it blends seamlessly into skin, and you can build coverage for a more intense finish without it getting cakey. All four shades are gorgeous, but I've been tapping a touch of Rosy on my cheeks ahead of my Zoom calls.

Editors' Picks Credit: Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Lipkar AP+ Body & Face Wash

The transition from winter to spring has been rough on my sinuses and my skin. This month, I unexpectedly had an eczema flare up and needed to switch out my body wash for something super moisturizing and scent-free. (Fragrance tends to exacerbate my eczema.) So I Amazon Primed this La Roche-Posay wash packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide, and within a few days my itchiness went away. Bonus: this wash produces a great lather that doesn't strip skin, so it's perfect for shaving.

Editors' Picks Credit: Courtesy

Glossier Cleanser Concentrate

My morning skincare routine is best described as a sprint. I keep things minimal (and quick) with cleanser, vitamin C serum, and sunscreen, but Glossier's new face eash forces me to slow things down and have a moment to myself before starting the day. The exfoliating cleanser is infused with plant-based ingredients that are most effective when massaged into the skin for 60 seconds. Thanks to amino acid surfactants, it produces a satisfying milky lather that doesn't strip my combination skin. After my mini facial massage is over, my skin looks refreshed, clear, and a little glowy.

VIDEO: You Can Now Shop Goop While Supporting Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Laura Norkin, Deputy Editor

Editor's Picks Credit: Courtesy

Maria Nila Head & Hair Heal Shampoo and Conditioner

My hair has been through a lot in the last year. I had a baby (hello, postpartum hair loss), got COVID (yet more hair loss), moved into a home with extremely hard water (goodbye clean feeling and texture), and haven't seen the inside of a hair salon since late 2019. And when I say this vegan shampoo and conditioner set from Stockholm swooped in and solved all of those problems? I hardly believe it either. An anti-inflammatory and hair-growth stimulating shampoo and conditioner with piroctone olamine (an anti-fungal often used in dandruff or anti-itch formulas) and aloe vera extract, it cares for and protects the scalp, while being suitable for color-treated hair. Since using it, my limp, thinning strands have become more voluminous, and regained the kind of shiny bounce you get after a haircut (how??). The products are creamy and gentle without being heavy, so they provide the perfect amount of moisture for this in-between season, and the light smell is like spring itself: botanical without being floral; fruity without being too sweet.

To shop shampoo: $32; marianila.com