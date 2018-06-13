These Beauty Brands Have Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Seal of Approval

The Royals don't keep everything a secret. The details of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's wedding were basically public information, and we've even caught a glimpse of their family photo albums thanks to Kate Middleton's photography skills. But when it comes to beauty products and routines, they're pretty hush-hush.

Queen Elizabeth is never going to walk us through her exact skincare routine, but she will let the world know (in the most subtle way possible) when she uses a beauty brand or one of its services. It's called the Royal Warrant, and there's an entire website dedicated to what brands and companies have earned the badge of honor. 

According to the website, Royal Warrants are given to anyone who "supplied goods or services" to the the households of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip), or the Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) for at least five years, or who have an ongoing trading arrangement. So if the Queen uses a specific product or brand, it's given the Queen's seal. And yes, there's an entire section dedicated to beauty and grooming pros, products, and companies. 

So what does the Queen use? We don't have specifics, but we do have a list of the brands she's approved, along with some hearsay on what items in each collection she fancies. Keep scrolling to see seven beauty brands that currently boast the Royal Warrant. 

D.R. Harris & Co.

According to the Royal Warrant's bio on the company, this brand started off as a retail pharmacy in 1790. Now it produces grooming, bath, body, skincare, and haircare products. While we know the Queen has given this brand her stamp of approval, we don't know what exactly she uses. 

Elizabeth Arden

Hello Magazine reports that Elizabeth Arden has held a Royal Warrant for 55 years. Given Queen Elizabeth's penchant for pink lipstick, we have to wonder if she owns the brand's famous Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick.

Boots UK

Boots UK is the equivalent of your local Walgreen's. It's a massive drugstore filled with tons of different beauty brands, and has been around for 170 years. While Boots doesn't exist as a store in the U.S., the company has its own line of beauty products, and they can be found at local drugstores and retailers like Target. Currently, it's received the Royal Warrant in the category of, "Manufacturers and Retailers of Health and Beauty Products."

Molton Brown

Need a new candle for your apartment? What about a hostess gift? You can't go wrong with Molton Brown, and apparently even Queen Elizabeth knows that. This classic body brand is a supplier of toiletries to the Queen, and if we were to choose one product from the entire line, it would be the fragrant body gels.

Clarins

According to The Telegraph, the Queen actually commissioned Clarins to create a shade of lipstick that matched her ceremonial robes for her coronation back in 1952. We don't know if the Queen is still rocking Clarins lip products, but the brand has made the Royal Warrant list for skincare and cosmetics. It's also an industry favorite: this lip oil has snagged some serious beauty-editor approval. 

Floris London

This family perfumer brand has been around since the 1700s, and all the products are currently made in London. If we could pick out the Queen's next go-to scent, this bright and summery citrus compilation would be our top suggestion. 

G.B. KENT & SONS

The brand manufactures every type of brush you can imagine, but the world-famous women's hairbrushes are what got Kent its Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth. 

