See 19 of the Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards

Alexis Bennett
Jan 18, 2016 @ 7:45 am

From Gina Rodriguez to Melissa McCarthy, the stars showed up to impress this year on the red carpet of the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. Blonde, chin-grazing bobs like Kirsten Dunst’s seemed to be having a moment with beauties like Mary J. Blige and Helen Mirren also showing off their golden cuts.

But in the makeup department, shimmering, smoky eyes reigned supreme. In addition to the trending looks, there were several other standout moments that deserved to be acknowledged. Scroll down to see our favorite ‘dos and beauty moments from the evening.

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst served a big dose of old Hollywood glam with her perfectly tucked bob and that stunning crimson lip. The shade was created by combining Dior's Rouge Dior Lipstick #999 and #752 ($35; dior.com) and it was definitely a hit on the red carpet. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The beautiful model made jaws drop once again with another flawless look. A middle part was added to her updo, while she kept her makeup fresh with a rose tinted lip.

Amy Schumer

The funny lady wowed by tucking one side of her blonde strands behind her ear. Her golden makeup added the perfect finishing touches to this glamorous look.

Gina Rodriguez

Rodriguez made us long for spring with her bright lips and peach dress. That voluminous updo was the perfect dose of glam to set off her red carpet look.

Shiri Appleby

Appleby looked prettier than ever as she stepped out after giving birth just about a month ago. Her loose waves framed her face effortlessly, and her skin radiated with a natural finish.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross dazzled with her bold eyeliner, which complemented her glowing complexion. Her pulled back tresses added the finishing touches to her red carpet-ready look.

Helen Mirren

The Dame always gets it right when she hits the red carpet. We’re obsessed with her sleek bob and the hint of color on her lips.

Liv Tyler

Tyler swept her long hair to one side and added a fun touch of color to her look with a cherry lip.

Bryce Dallas Howard

The glamorous star truly stole the spotlight with her perfectly pulled up tresses and smoldering smoky eye.

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Leigh dressed up her pretty look with natural makeup and effortlessly chic curls.

January Jones

The gorgeous star's shimmering smoky eye was perfectly complemented by the perfect matte lip from Avon's True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick collection, which will be available this February.

Krysten Ritter

The fab actress served up major glam with an enviable smoky eye. Her dark tresses perfectly framed her look as each strand hung over her shoulders.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston showed off her layered tresses and looked prettier than ever with her radiant makeup. Her makeup artist worked Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation SPF 25 in 40 Beige into her skin to achieve the flawless finish ($58; chanel.com).

America Ferrera

Ferrera gave us major hair envy as she showed off her long strands and loose waves. Her highlighted cheeks and nude lip were also lust-worthy additions that completed her look.

Constance Wu

Wu was a red carpet goddess with her stunning braided crown and extra fringe blowing in the wind. Her blush-toned lips added the perfect dash of shine to complete the look.

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy stunned with an incredible smoky eye and nude lip pairing, and her thick, long tresses included just the right amount of texture to complete another great look in her book.

Mary J. Blige

The award-winning singer always radiates and tonight’s look was no different. She stepped out with a sultry smoky eye and a chic bob with bangs.

Rachel McAdams

McAdams delivered the red carpet glam with effortlessly chic waves and a crimson lip.

Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere was a blonde bombshell with structured waves and radiant skin. To achieve the pretty dewy finish makeup artist Amy Oresman smoothed on Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($14; ulta.com)

