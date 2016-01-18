See 19 of the Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards

From Gina Rodriguez to Melissa McCarthy, the stars showed up to impress this year on the red carpet of the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. Blonde, chin-grazing bobs like Kirsten Dunst’s seemed to be having a moment with beauties like Mary J. Blige and Helen Mirren also showing off their golden cuts.

But in the makeup department, shimmering, smoky eyes reigned supreme. In addition to the trending looks, there were several other standout moments that deserved to be acknowledged. Scroll down to see our favorite ‘dos and beauty moments from the evening.