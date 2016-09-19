The Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Erin Lukas
Sep 18, 2016

Award season is officially upon us! First up: the 2016 Emmy Awards. Along with bestowing the top honors to the year’s standout TV shows we all binge-watched and the glamorous red carpet fashion, the stars didn’t fall short on delivering covetable hairstyles and makeup looks that we’ve already pinned at the top of our beauty inspiration boards. Here, we’ve rounded up the best beauty moments of the night seen on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Keep scrolling to get all the pretty details on the stars’ looks. 

1 of 23 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

America Ferrara 

America's soft, feathery waves and smoky eye is definitive proof that disco is still alive. Inspired by Studio 54, makeup artist Avnessa Scali created the Superstore actress' eye look mixing Mark All Time Eye Hook Up Longwear Shadow in Sun Ray and Tender Love ($10 each; avon.com) and applied it from the lash line to the crease and under the lower lashes while blending it in so the look was soft, and used the shade Quicksand on the brow bone. Next, she used Mark No Place to Run Waterproof Eyeliner in Jet Set ($10; avon.com) to draw on a kitten flick, and followed with Mark On the Edge Full Size Hook Up Liquid Eyeliner in Cleo ($10; avon.com) on the lash line for extra depth and drama. Scali finished the look by smudging Mark No Place to Run Waterproof Eyeliner in Foxy Brown ($10; avon.com) along the bottom lash line.

2 of 23 David Livingston/Getty

Ariel Winter

For a gown as sparkly as Ariel's, the actress needed equally shiny hair to match. After twisting her hair in a chic, low chignon celebrity hairstylist Aviva Perea spritzed Matrix Style Link Gloss Booster ($10; jcpenney.com) to give the star's style even more sheen. 

3 of 23 Sipa USA

Claire Danes 

Claire's flaxen wavy hair, sparkly eye makeup, and glowing complexion was solid gold. The actress' all-over glow came courtesy of Laura Mercier's Bronzing Gel ($32; saksfifthavenue.com), and celebrity makeup artist Matin kept the rest of her look subtle by swiping on ChapStick Total Hydration 100% Natural ($3; target.com). For a volume boost, celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler prepped Claire's strands with Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volummatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) on the roots and blow-dried hair using a round brush. When Claire's hair was almost dry, he sprayed Leonor Greyl Voluforme ($36; nordstrom.com) on the roots for even more body. 

4 of 23 Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

Emilia Clarke

Emilia traded in her trademark long platinum locks on Game of Thrones for a dual textured updo. Hairstylist Adir Abergel used both volumizing mousse and a high shine gel to create both slickness and ethereal body in this style. After drying Clarke’s damp strands with a Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com), he slicked back the lower half of Clarke’s strands with Leonor Greyl Gel A L'Hibiscus ($35; nordstrom.com) and made a low sleek ponytail. He then gathered the top into the ponytail. For an architectural spin, he twisted the star’s strands and let the elastic peek through for “a raw and modern touch.”

5 of 23 John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Blue eyeshadow has never looked so elegant. Emily’s jewel-toned smoky aqua eye came courtesy of a handful of Lorac eye products. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo used a duo of Lorac Front of the Line PRO Eye Pencils in Navy and Aqua ($10 each; ulta.com), and a combination of blue shades in Lorac PRO Palettes 2 and 3 ($44 each; ulta.com).

6 of 23 Gilbert Flores /Broadimage

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

A match made in red carpet heaven: Julia's soft waves and glowing complexion. Hairstylist Matthew Monzon for StriVectin HAIR sprayed Julia's roots with StriVectin HAIR Max Volume Root Lifting Spray ($26; sephora.com) before blow-drying hair using his fingers to create extra volume, using a round brush on the ends. Next, he used  a one-inch curling iron to create waves in alternating sizes for a more toussled, easy effect. 

7 of 23 Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough

Proof Julianne is a woman who can do both: Although the star is known for her signature messy lob, she pulls off a slicked-back 'do just as flawlessly. To compliment her clean hair and dress, makeup artist Spencer Barnes kept the star's complexion fresh and glowing by slightly sculpting Julianne's face with Lorac PRO Contour Palette ($45; ulta.com) and Lorac TANtalizer Baked Bronzer Matte Tan ($33; ulta.com), and dusted Lorac Color Source Buildable Blush in Prism ($22; ulta.com) on her cheeks.

8 of 23 Todd Williamson/Getty

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten's loose, Old Hollywood-inspired waves are a red carpet classic that never goes out of style. Before using a medium-sized barrel curling iron to create finger waves, celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora ran Kenra Platinum Revive Oil ($28; ulta.com) throughout Kirsten's hair to keep it smooth, frizz-free and full of shine. To complete the retro vibe, celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff swiped Laura Mercier Sheer Lip Colour in Tender Lips ($25; lauramercier.com) and pressed in the lippie with her fingers. Then she used Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Plumberry ($24; lauramericer.com) to slightly emphasize Kirsten's cupid's bow. 

9 of 23 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington 

Consider Kerry's natural curls your new #HairGoals from here on out. Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew kept Kerry's natural curls healthy by shampooing it with Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo ($5; target.com), which cleanses hair without stripping it, and used Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Mask ($6; target.com) as a conditioner to restore shine. 

10 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maisie Williams

The best way to compliment a high-neck red carpet dress: a bangin’ updo. After pulling the Game of Throne’s star’s hair into a high ponytail, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman for Dove Hair spritzed Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness ($4; target.com) all over the tail and backcombed it with a brush to create volume and absorb oil. Next, he twisted Maisie’s hair into a bun and secured with a few hair pins. As an edgy, finishing touch, Richman clipped in the faux bangs to the front of the style.

11 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Olivia Culpo

Makeup artist Sir John went for soft shimmery mauves on the former Miss Universe’s lids. “Going for a bit of pop in the form of a tinted eyeliner is key,” says John who used a waterproof eyeliner (L’Oreal Infallibe Silkissime Eyeliner, $8; ulta.com) along the lower waterline. 

12 of 23 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Michelle Dockery 

Retro waves and a berry lip is one glamorous beauty look Lady Crowley would approve of. To create Michelle's side-swept waves, L'Oreal Paris Celebrity Hairstylish Mara Roszak applied L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Air-Blown Texture Mist ($4; target.com) on her wet hair to enhance her natural texture. After further enhancing her curls with one-inch and half-inch curling irons, Roszak spayed L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It High Light Creation Spray ($4; target.com) to secure it, and switched Michelle's part to the opposite side as an effortless way to create more body for the style. 

13 of 23 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's sleek, slicked-back pony kept the focus all on her classic red lip, which she daringly matched to her princess-worthy gown that was made for twirling. The actress' pony stayed smooth and in-place throughout the night thanks to her stylist Castillo applying MOP Orange Peel Molding Cream ($22; mopproducts.com) to each side and brushing it through before gathering it into a low ponytail. As for the afformentioned lip? Celebrity makeup artist Yumi Mori defined Priyanka's lips with Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Profound ($31; chanel.com) and swiped on Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Rouge Charnel ($37; chanel.com).

14 of 23 John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Hyland 

Sarah's low, knotted updo is your go-to gym hairstyle with a elegant red carpet twist that can easily be recreated at home. Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman ran L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oli Lustrous Oil Serum) through Sarah's hair after he blow-dried it, focusing on the ends for a super shiny finish. As he gathered her hair into a low pony, he only pulled Sarah's hair halfway through on the last twist of the elastic to create a loop at the base of the neck. 

When it came to the Modern Family star's makeup, the look was also all in the details. Sarahs' go-to makeup artist Allan Avendano used L'Oreal Paris Infallible Silkissime Liner in Silver ($7; target.com) to draw on a precise wing that ran above a thin black line he drew along her lash line. To give the liner a little more of a gilded hue, Avendano ran L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine ($7; target.com) using a wet brush over the silver line. 

15 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

A soft, radiant complexion was the perfect match for Sarah’s luxe emerald dress. Makeup artist Adam Breuchard started with a duo of Giorgio Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturizing Balm ($110; nordstrom.com) and Giorgio Armani Prima Skin Perfector ($100; nordstrom.com) to inject a fresh glow. Next, he applied the cult-favorite Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in #4.5 ($64; sephora.com) and finished by adding a soft flush to Paulson’s complexion by tapping and blending Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer in #15 ($62; sephora.com) onto the star’s cheeks.

16 of 23 Todd Williamson/Getty

Sofia Vergara

What's red all over and completely gorgeous? Sofia's wine-hued makeup. "The key to this look was getting the exact right shade of lipstick," says Sofia's makeup artist Kayleen McAdams. "I tried every possible combination of liner and lipstick until I found the one, which happened to be a deep burgundy shade." The perfect bullet: CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lipcolor Custom Reds in Unique Burgundy, available in January 2017.

17 of 23 Michael Kovac/Getty

Sophie Turner  

Sophie’s loose, undone, romantic plait sparked major braid envy. 

18 of 23 Karl Walter/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Tatiana Maslany 

The major key to Tatiana’s neutral and pretty makeup look: fresh, radiant skin. To prep the Orphan Black star’s complexion for the red carpet, celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh patted Tatiana’s face with a few drops of Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate ($46; kiehls.com), before applying Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream ($28; kiehls.com) all over. Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($48; kiehls.com) was used on the delicate eye area to ensure skin was soft, smooth, and bright.

19 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Viola Davis 

Viola’s vibrant fuchsia lip is proof that some beauty rules are meant to be broken. The How to Get Away with Murder star makes a serious case for matching your lipstick to your dress and we are here for it.

20 of 23 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson

Cookie Lyons would definitely approve of Taraji's fierce wet-look waves she paired with a nude monochromatic eye and lip. Taraji's rose-glow eyes came courtesy of Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm ($38; sephora.com), and MAC Cosmetitcs Highlight The Trush and Taraji Glow ($33 each; maccosmetics.com), two products from her collaboration with the brand. To create her effortless waves, celebrtiy hairstylist Kim Kimble used the tip of Ghd's Creative Curling Wand ($199; sephora.com) to add definition and shape to Taraji's natural texture. 

21 of 23 John Shearer/WireImage

Ellie Kemper 

In need of a way to refresh your lob? Look no further than Ellie’s sleek and straight style with a dramatic side-part.

22 of 23 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer 

There's nothing funny about Amy's gunmetal smoky eye, it's a foolproof red carpet classic. Celebrity makeup artist Andréa Tiller turned to Chanel's Les Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow palette in Tissé Paris ($61; chanel.com). First she used the lightest shade across the entire eyelid, then applied the pink shade to the eye socket and extended it across in an almond shape. To get the smoky effect, Andréa added a small amount of the grey shadow, and repeated the steps along Amy's lower lash line. 

To protect Amy's strands from the heat styling used to create her low, voluminous chignon, celebrity hairstylist Kim Gueldner ran Kenra Professional Platinum Snail CC Creme ($25; ulta.com) on Amy's wet hair. 

23 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kristen Bell 

Your complexion can be just as fresh and dewy as Kristen's by following the same prep at home that makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl gave the actress before hitting the red carpet. First Simone removed any excess oils away by wiping Kristen's skin with Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes ($5; target.com), and used Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Scrub ($7; target.com) to create a clean, bright smooth surface to apply makeup. To ensure Kristen's complexion was moisurized, Simone used Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water ($18; target.com) and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye ($18; target.com) for the under eye area. 

