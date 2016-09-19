The Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Award season is officially upon us! First up: the 2016 Emmy Awards. Along with bestowing the top honors to the year’s standout TV shows we all binge-watched and the glamorous red carpet fashion, the stars didn’t fall short on delivering covetable hairstyles and makeup looks that we’ve already pinned at the top of our beauty inspiration boards. Here, we’ve rounded up the best beauty moments of the night seen on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Keep scrolling to get all the pretty details on the stars’ looks.

VIDEO: Emmy Awards 2016: See the Stars on the Red Carpet