The Best Beauty Looks from MFW's Spring 2018 Runways 

On the heels of the Fashion Week events in New York and London comes Milan Fashion Week, serving up even more enviable style moments from across the pond. True to form, both the runway ensembles and beauty looks broke about even in two categories—the first being "hey, I can probably pull that off in real life," and the second veering more toward, "that's completely crazy, but I can't look away." The red lip and smoky shadow combo at Max Mara is a gorgeous example of the wearable, whereas the lightning bolts adorning Cristiano Burani's models almost seemed to mirror something out of a graphic novel.

From the weird and wonderful, to inspirational enough to warrant a spot on your #MakeupInspo board, we put together a list of our favorite hair and makeup moments from Milan Fashion Week below.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week SS18