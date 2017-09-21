The Best Beauty Looks from MFW's Spring 2018 Runways 

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty; Ivan Lattuada/IMAXTREE.COM
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 21, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

On the heels of the Fashion Week events in New York and London comes Milan Fashion Week, serving up even more enviable style moments from across the pond. True to form, both the runway ensembles and beauty looks broke about even in two categories—the first being "hey, I can probably pull that off in real life," and the second veering more toward, "that's completely crazy, but I can't look away." The red lip and smoky shadow combo at Max Mara is a gorgeous example of the wearable, whereas the lightning bolts adorning Cristiano Burani's models almost seemed to mirror something out of a graphic novel. 

From the weird and wonderful, to inspirational enough to warrant a spot on your #MakeupInspo board, we put together a list of our favorite hair and makeup moments from Milan Fashion Week below. 

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week SS18

1 of 9 Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

Max Mara

THE LOOK: Max Mara's girls walked the runway in smoky grey shadow and a bright tomato red pout.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Ivan Lattuada/IMAXTREE.COM

Cristiano Burani

THE LOOK: Jagged electric current-esque stripes decorated the lower lash lines and bare nails at Cristiano Burani.

3 of 9 Venturelli/WireImage

Fendi

THE LOOK: Each girl wore a set of aquamarine bangs, set off by a graphic cat-eye. 

Advertisement
4 of 9 Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

Alberto Zambelli 

THE LOOK: All pink everything—right down to the hairline. A pastel stripe along the roots was set off by coordinating petal tones on the eyes, lips, and cheeks. The millennial influence is strong with this one. 

Advertisement
5 of 9 MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty

Gucci

THE LOOK: Though many of the beauty moments on Gucci's runway varied, the feathered hair, oversized glasses, and glossy popsicle-stained lips almost seemed to be pulled from your mom's '70s-era yearbook. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Tristan Fewings/Getty

Les Copains

THE LOOK: Gold glitter tears on both ends of the eye made for an unexpected accent to the burgundy shadow. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Venturelli/WireImage

Alberta Ferretti

THE LOOK: Wet-look layers complemented the smoky eye and nude lip combo at Alberta Ferretti.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Byblos

THE LOOK: The term "bright eyes" was given a literal spin at Byblos, where girls walked in varying shades of neon shadow, applied with a paintbrush-esque strike through the crease. Graphic nail art completed the effect. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Francesco Scognamiglio

THE LOOK: Models walked the runway with a disco ball eye—complete with sequins and silver shadow—balanced by slicked-back hair, clean skin, and groomed brows. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!