The Best Beauty Looks from LFW's Spring 2018 Runways

Fashion month is well underway, and the next stop will take you to the other side of the pond. From elaborate hairstyles to editorial and out-of-this-world makeup creations, London Fashion Week never has a shortage of must-see beauty looks, and this year was no different. At Versus by Versace, the great Charlotte Tilbury created eye makeup inspired by Kate Moss and the late Amy Winehouse, while silver-flecked glitter lips showed up at Shrimps. And like the big apple, countless designers chose to have their models showcase their own natural hair textures.

