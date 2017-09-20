The Best Beauty Looks from LFW's Spring 2018 Runways

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BFC/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 20, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Fashion month is well underway, and the next stop will take you to the other side of the pond. From elaborate hairstyles to editorial and out-of-this-world makeup creations, London Fashion Week never has a shortage of must-see beauty looks, and this year was no different. At Versus by Versace, the great Charlotte Tilbury created eye makeup inspired by Kate Moss and the late Amy Winehouse, while silver-flecked glitter lips showed up at Shrimps. And like the big apple, countless designers chose to have their models showcase their own natural hair textures.

1 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Versus Versace

The Look: Lit-from-within skin was paired with a full beige lip. Drawing on inspiration from Kate Moss and Amy Winehouse, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury gave each model a unique cat eye using Rock 'n' Kohl Liquid Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black ($27; bloomingdales.com) along the waterline, smudging it with Vasline, and then applying a thick straight flick with Bedroom Black and The Feline Flick Liquid Eye Pen in Panther ($30; nordstrom.com). To create even more of a graphic, punk vibe, models squeezed their eyes shut after application.

2 of 17 Courtesy

Temperley London

The Look: Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury gave models a fresh rorange lip look using Hot Lips in Tell Laura ($34; nordstrom.com), while some models wore outfit-coordinating scarves tied in hair that was pulled off their faces in low braids.

3 of 17 Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty

Isa Arfen

The Look: Andrew Gallimore, the UK Makeup Artist Ambassador for Nars, created three different dramatic eyeliner looks for the models walking the runway. Some wore midnight blue winged liner, while others had their eyes rimmed with Nars Black Valley Eye Paint ($26; nordstrom.com) and red lip liner. Finally, the third look featured graphic shapes and purple eyeshadow.

4 of 17 Estrop

J.W. Anderson

The Look: Side-parted hair secured with a single bobby pin and simple black lower liner, created with Nars Black Valley Eye Paint and Black Moon Eyeliner ($24; nordstrom.com).

5 of 17 Rob Ball/BFC/Getty

Peter Pilotto

The Look: Air-dried waves, full brows, and dewy skin.

6 of 17 Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

MM6 Maison Margiela

The Look: Models wore their own natural hair textures in various cuts and styles with minimal makeup.

7 of 17 Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

The Look: Windswept, messy low ponytails, dewy eyelids, and stained red lips.

8 of 17 Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

Mary Katrantzou

The Look: Center-parted, sleek tucked buns, glowing skin, and flushed cheeks.

9 of 17 Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty

Roland Mouret 

The Look: Models wore various hairstyles, including braids, bangs, buns, and more, with a side of some barely-there makeup.

10 of 17 Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty

Shrimps

The Look: Low ponytails with face-framing tendrils and glitter-coated lips.

11 of 17 Courtesy

Burberry

The Look: Cashmere, natural-looking skin was created with the Burberry Cashmere Compact ($54; bloomingdales.com). Full brows and muted lips completed the look.

12 of 17 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho

House of Holland

The Look: Models who weren't wearing sunglasses debuted graphic neon eyeshadow brushed over their entire eyelids.

13 of 17 WireImage

Christopher Kane

The Look: The "paired back" beauty look consisted of luminous skin and neutral lips, while hair pulled back, messy, and wet-looking.

14 of 17 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Erdem

The Look: Makeup artist Val Garland used Nars products to give models an edgy cat eye and a slightly glossy lip, while their hair took on 1930s vibes with pin-curled bangs and low ponytails. 

15 of 17 Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty

Osman

The Look: Models wore multiple hairstyles, some of which included hair accessories like scarves and netted veils. For makeup, singular metallic dots were placed in the center of their eyelids.

16 of 17 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Tommy Hilfiger

The Look: Each model wore a unique look created by Eugene Souleiman, Wella Professionals Global Creative Director and ghd Fashion Week Ambassador, but the goal was for it to look raw and undone. To create the messy waves and "broken movement" like supermodel Gigi Hadid wore, Souleiman reached for the ghd curve soft curl iron ($199; nordstrom.com). As for the makeup, each model waltzed down the runway wearing trending graphic cat eyes.

17 of 17 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BFC/Getty

Julien Macdonald

The Look: Metallic charcoal gray shadow, tight-lined eyes, and glowing skin.

