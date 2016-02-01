See the Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks from the 2016 SAG Awards

Getty Images (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 01, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Awards season is in full-swing, and the gorgeous beauty looks just keep getting better and better. Though the SAG Awards may have taken place over the weekend, the star-studded red carpet offered no shortage of hair and makeup moments guaranteed to leave us inspired for months. We put together a list of the best beauty moments from the big event, from Viola Davis's bold berry lip, to Nicole Kidman's radiant complexion. Scroll down to see our favorite looks of the night!

1 of 15 Jason Merritt

Nicole Kidman

Between her bouncy curls, defined eyes, and glowing skin, Kidman was nothing short of radiant. "Nicole was wearing the most amazing dress with very thin spaghetti straps. I wanted to create luminescent skin that really showed off her beauty," says her makeup artist Angela Levin. After a layer of moisturizer, the pro used the Chanel Base Lumière ($48; nordstrom.com) onto key points of the face, then applied the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Color Stick in No 21. ($45; nordstrom.com) over the cheekbones before starting on her eyes. She used Chanel's Soft Touch Eyeshadow in Lotus as the base, and used the Midnight hue ($30 each; nordstrom.com) on the outer edges to create a cat-eye shape. A blue-green tone was then mixed in the middle of the lid to marry the tones. Levin finished with liner on the upper and lower lash lines, followed by a few coats of mascara.

2 of 15 Todd Williamson

Laverne Cox

The gorgeous Cox paired her oxblood gown with a glossy, berry-stained lip, warm blush, and a neutral-toned smoky eye topped off with lush lashes. Her honey blonde highlights were given a deep side part and fell in soft, cascading waves.

3 of 15 Kevork Djansezian

Viola Davis

Davis mirrored the cool lilac tone of her gown with a shimmery purple shadow, and complemented the effect with a bold berry lipstick. Her strands were styled in an off-center part, then were blown out smooth with a slight bend at the ends.

4 of 15 Steve Granitz

Naomi Watts

Watts's bold berry lip, which was created using both the L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy and Forbidden Kiss ($10 each; target.com) served as the focal point for her look. "When we saw Naomi's beautiful, deep blue dress, we knew we wanted to create a very clean and modern look," says her makeup artist Tyron Machhausen. "We also watned to play on the shade and create a pop of color on her lips—we actually built her look around the lip color!"

5 of 15 John Shearer

Sofía Vergara

The always-stunning Vergara paired her pink strapless number with a bold magenta lip and loose, touchable waves.

6 of 15 Steve Granitz

Uzo Aduba

Crazy Eyes? More like crazy gorgeous! The Orange Is the New Black star worked a metallic eye that played up the green tones in her gown. "This look is my version of modern Roman royalty," says her makeup artist Janice Kinjo, who prepped Aduba's complexion with the Kiehl's Ultra Deep Moisture Balm ($28; nordstrom.com) to keep her glow intact all night, then used the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($62; nordstrom.com) over the top. "I swiped Giorgio Armani's Eye Tint in #6 ($39; nordstrom.com) on just to give her eyes a hint of green, then I smoked it out with Make Up For Ever's Artist Shadow in Matte Black ($21; sephora.com)." 

7 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez

Helen Mirren

The star went for a natural effect, opting for pale petal hints on her lips and cheeks.

8 of 15 Christopher Polk

Susan Sarandon

Who says hot pink lipstick is reserved strictly for the ingénues? Sarandon proved the color is universally flattering, opting for L'Oréal's Colour Riche lipstick in Wisteria Rose ($6; walmart.com). "Being that Susan was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie, we really wanted to glam up her look," says her makeup artist Amy Nadine. "We created a very chic yet flirty makeup look for the occasion." 

9 of 15 Jeff Vespa

January Jones

Playing off the Grecian goddess vibes of Jones's Schiaparelli gown, makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis stuck to soft blue tones on the eyes, nude lips, and a faint peach flush. She used the Fiona Stiles Radiant Aqua Shadow in #GalaxyWay ($22; ulta.com) as a base, then blended the gray and blue tones from Sisley's Phyto 4 Ombres palette in Mystery ($115; sisley-paris.com) over the top. Sisley's L'Orchidée Rose blush ($110; sisley-paris.com) created a believable flush, and to finish, she used the Burt's Bees Lipstick in Nile Nude ($9; target.com). A side-swept chignon with loose tendrils added to the ethereal look.

10 of 15 Jason Merritt

Emilia Clarke

"Based on the gorgeous bright fuchsia gown by Dior that Emilia wore, we were all feeling a retro vibe," says her makeup artist Monika Blunder. "I wanted to bring that element to the makeup, but still keep it young and moder by incorporating a sexy feline eye and monochromatic skin." Using the Diorshow Matte Fusion Eyeshadow in Fantaisie ($31; nordstrom.com), she used the pale pink as the base color, then swirled the shimmery taupe Mirage hue ($31; nordstrom.com) into the crease. Picking up the Diorshow Art Pen ($32; nordstrom.com), Blunder traced the star's upper lashes, gradually thickening the line as she reached the outer edge. The Nude Rouge lipstick in Swan ($32; nordstrom.com) finished the makeup, and Clarke's hairstylist Jenny Cho styled her layers into soft, voluminous curls. 

11 of 15 Todd Williamson

Brie Larson

With a few sweeps of Chanel's Rouge Coco Stylo Lipshine in Article ($37; nordstrom.com), Larson's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin chose to contrast the pale powder blue shade of her gown, pairing the hue with sculpted brows and dewy skin. Her hairstylist Mara Roszak, armed with L'Oréal products, gave her hair a graphic center part and formed a looped bun that sat at the nape of her neck.

12 of 15 Jason Merritt

Demi Moore

Moore's makeup arist Charlotte Tilbury stuck to neutral tones so as to not compete with the graphic lines in her vintage Zac Posen gown. "I chose to go with my signature Dolce Vita eye look ($52; nordstrom.com) to enhance Demi's amazing green eyes," Tilbury explains. She applied the pale shimmer all over her lids, then used the Rock N Kohl in Barbarella Brown ($27; nordstrom.com) along the top lashes, winging the line out at the end. A braided bun worn high on the star's crown finished the look.

13 of 15 Steve Granitz

Julianne Moore

Instead of trying to downplay her eyes and lips to let her bold green dress act as the focal point, Julianne Moore's makeup artist Elaine Offers opted to pick colors that stood out, while still working with the dramatic Givenchy number. "Her dress was bright, spring-like, and shiny, so we erred towards a classic, fresh look with pretty skin, lashes, and a pink pout," says the pro, who mixed L'Oréal's Infallible Pro Matte Lipgloss in Rebel Rose ($8; target.com) with the star's favorite hue, the Color Riche Balm Pop in Electric Pink ($6; target.com). "The colors complemented the green instead of trying to match it." 

14 of 15 Steve Granitz

Rachel McAdams

Sultry, bedhead waves were the perfect complement to the star's smoky eye and pink lip combo.

15 of 15 Jason Merritt

Sarah Hyland

"Sarah's bold purple dress paved the way for a toned-down gray smoky eye and pink lip," explains her makeup artist Allan Avendaño, who paired Dior's 5-Colour shadow palette in Bar ($62; sephora.com) with the Rouge Dior Lipstick in Swan ($35; sephora.com). "The color of her gown gave us the option to go more ethereal with a soft smoky eye." 

