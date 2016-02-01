See the Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks from the 2016 SAG Awards

Between her bouncy curls, defined eyes, and glowing skin, Kidman was nothing short of radiant. "Nicole was wearing the most amazing dress with very thin spaghetti straps. I wanted to create luminescent skin that really showed off her beauty," says her makeup artist Angela Levin. After a layer of moisturizer, the pro used the Chanel Base Lumière ($48; nordstrom.com) onto key points of the face, then applied the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Color Stick in No 21. ($45; nordstrom.com) over the cheekbones before starting on her eyes. She used Chanel's Soft Touch Eyeshadow in Lotus as the base, and used the Midnight hue ($30 each; nordstrom.com) on the outer edges to create a cat-eye shape. A blue-green tone was then mixed in the middle of the lid to marry the tones. Levin finished with liner on the upper and lower lash lines, followed by a few coats of mascara.