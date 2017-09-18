The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet 

AP, Getty (2)
Erin Lukas
Sep 17, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Two of the biggest reasons we count September as our favorite month: it kick-starts the return of our favorite TV shows and award show season. First up: the 2017 Emmy Awards. Along with honoring all of the standout TV shows that we watched this past year, the memorable hair and makeup looks that the stars wore on the Emmys red carpet didn’t disappoint, too.  

From high ponytails with bangs to monochromatic makeup, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks we saw on the Emmys red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all of the stars’ hair and makeup moments from TV’s biggest night. 

VIDEO: See the Best-dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

 

 

1 of 26 J. Merritt/Getty

Julianne Hough 

How do you make a low ponytail red carpet-ready? Put a ribbon on it. Hough's stylist Riawna Capri prepped the star's damp hair with MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment ($40; paulmitchell.com) for added shine and texture. Hough paired her side-parted pony with soft makeup. Her rose lipstick matched the pastel pink florals on her black gown. 

Advertisement
2 of 26 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mandy Moore 

Moore’s hot pink lip gave her Old Hollywood-esque updo a modern twist. 

3 of 26 Danny Moloshok/Invision/Ap

Millie Bobby Brown 

Brown wore her grown-out pixie cut in a simple and sleek ballerina bun. 

Advertisement
4 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Issa Rae 

Rae’s braided crown? Hella good. The Insecure star and newest CoverGirl paired the updo with kohl rimmed-eyes and a nude lip. 

Advertisement
5 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Sarah Hyland 

Talk about orange crush. Highland tackled this past summer’s hottest makeup shade by wearing it a halo on her eyes. Her makeup artist Allan Avendaño swept the bronze and copper shades in Avon's True Color 8-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky Nights ($9; avon.com) all over her lid and lower lash line, and applied shade #2 from Avon's True Color Matte Eyeshadow Quad ($6; avon.com) on the lid into the crease. Long, side-swept waves completed the look. Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman ran Paul Mitchell's Sugar Cream ($12; paulmtichell.com) through the actress's damp hair for a smooth, controlled look. 

Advertisement
6 of 26 Steve Granitz/Getty

Yara Shahidi 

The Black-ish star is quickly becoming one to watch on the red carpet for her style and her beauty looks. Shahidi didn’t disappoint at the Emmys with a sharp cat eye and slicked-back curls. 

Advertisement
7 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Zoe Kravitz

The inspiration behind Kravitz’s new chocolate brown hair shade and cut? According to the actress on the red carpet: Mia Farrow. Soft, subtle makeup was a pretty contrast to her choppy pixie cut. Much like all of our second-day hair routines, Kravtiz's hairstylist Nikki Nelms spritzed Dove's Refresh+Care Unscented Dry Shampoo ($5; target.com) to cleanse and add volume before styling her pixie, which she cut and colored the day prior to the Emmys. The choppy layers that Nelms gave Kravitz mirrored the layered texture of her Dior dress. 

The actress's makeup artist Nina Park brought out the coral on the skirt of Kravitz's dress by swiping the peachy Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture in 59 Melon D'or ($37; nordstrom.com) on her lips. 

Advertisement
8 of 26 Richard Shotwell/Invision/Ap

Nicole Kidman 

We’d be big liars if we said we weren’t into Kidman’s Emmys beauty look. The actress channeled Old Hollywood with her low braided twist and classic red lipstick. The Big Little Lies star's hairstylist Kylee Heath ran a touch of Living Proof's Molding Clay ($26; sephora.com) over any flyaways to ensure the updo had a smooth finish. 

Advertisement
9 of 26 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Uzo Aduba 

Aduba’s Emmys red carpet look? No orange in sight. The Orange is the New Black star wore her hair in her natural curls and matched her silver smoky eye to her sequined dress. Her makeup artist Janice Kinjo set her makeup with Glossier's Wowder ($22; glossier.com) for a dewy, natural finish. 

Advertisement
10 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Jessica Biel 

Biel pulled her windswept waves into an easy half-up half-down hairstyle. Soft, peach-toned makeup brought the effortless vibe full circle. The actress's hairstylist Adir Abergel worked Virtue's Uplifted Volumizing Whip ($28; virtuelabs.com) through Biel's roots to get the incredible volume and hold you saw in her style. 

Advertisement
11 of 26 Steve Granitz/Getty

Laverne Cox 

Cox’s look in two words: heavy metal. The Orange is the New Black star paired her chrome smoky eye with slicked-back, straight hair. Cox's makeup artist Deja Smith used a blended two shades from It Cosmetics Superhero Eye Transforming Anti-Aging Super Palette ($42; itcosmetics.com) to get just the right metallic eyeshadow color. 

Advertisement
12 of 26 Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Moss 

If this year has taught us anything about red carpet makeup, it’s that you can't go wrong by matching it to your dress. Moss wore soft blush eyeshadow that coordinated with her head-to-toe pink outfit. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin reached for Dior's 5 Couleurs in #357 Electrify ($62; dior.com), Diorshow Mono Eye Shadow #826 Backstage ($30; dior.com), and Diorshow Fusion Mono Eye Shadow #001 Lune ($31; dior.com) to achieve the perfect pink eyeshadow shade. He used Honest Beauty's Falling For You Cheek Palette ($34; honestbeauty.com) to add a complimentary rosy flush to her complexion. 

Advertisement
13 of 26 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jane Fonda 

Fonda debuted an unexpected, but chic hairstyle on the red carpet: full bangs and a long, sleek high ponytail. 

Advertisement
14 of 26 MARK RALSTON/Getty

Tessa Thompson 

The Westworld star demonstrated yet another way to do the monochromatic makeup trend. She wore her bronze metallic eyeshadow with a tawny nude lip. Her bob was styled sleek with a deep side part. 

Advertisement
15 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Shaliene Woodley 

If you've been thinking about going lighter with your hair color, consider Woodley's golden shade your blonde ambition. She styled her hair in a low updo with two tendrils left out. Smudy eyeliner completed the effortles red carpet look. 

Advertisement
16 of 26 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sofia Vergara 

Vergara was one of the many celebs that styled her hair in a ponytail. She accessorized the style with a vampy plum lip. 

Advertisement
17 of 26 Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Keri Russell 

While all eyes were on Russell's sheer, feathered, black gown, her hair and makeup deserve some appreciation, too. She wore her loose waves swept to the side, and lined her eyes with black kohl liner. A swipe of rose lipstick was the final touch. 

Advertisement
18 of 26 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gabrielle Union 

Union pulled her natural curls back into a low pony. Feathery lashes and glowing skin completed her red carpet beauty look. 

Advertisement
19 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Viola Davis 

Davis’s plum lip was the *perfect* contrast to her tangerine dress. The long top of her pixie cut styled in voluminous curls while the sides were kept short. 

Advertisement
20 of 26 John Shearer/Getty

Kiernan Shipka

File Shipka’s makeup under monochromatic makeup moments. The actress wore her eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick in complimentary shades of pink. To enhance her full brows, Shipka's makeup artist Lauren Gott used Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Pencil ($24; sephora.com) to draw hair-like strokes to extend the brow slightly. She applied Benefit's High Brow Glow Brow Highlighter ($22; sephora.com) to the brow bone and inner corner of the eye for extra glow, and set everything in place with Benefit's 24-HR Brow Setter ($24; sephora.com). And that glossy updo? Shipka's hairstylist Chris Naselli spritzed Oribe's Shine Light Reflecting Spray ($39; neimanmarcus.com) all over the actress's finished style for extra shine.

Advertisement
21 of 26 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Anna Faris 

Faris's beauty look is proof that rose and red can go together. Her makeup artist Jill Cady contrasted her wine-colored Marc Jacobs gown by swiping Marc Jacobs Beauty's New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Role Play 110 ($30; sephora.com), a dusty rose shade on her lips. Her hairstylist Mark Townsend styled Faris's hair in sexy undone waves. To give her hair extra texture and volume, he prepped her damp strands with Dove's Curls Defining Mousse ($4; target.com) before blow-drying and setting the crown of her hair with hot rollers, and using a curling iron to create the waves. 

Advertisement
22 of 26 Steve Granitz/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

While we couldn't take our eyes off of Chopra's matchy-matchy wine eye makeup and lipstick, her glowing complexion also deserves top ratings. Her makeup artist Pati Dubroff prepped the actress's skin with Glossier's Priming Moisturizer ($22; glossier.com) and mixed Glossier's Haloscope Highlighter in Moonstone ($22; glossier.com) with some eyeshadow grease to make her lids and brow bone look glossy. Dubroff applied a few coats of Kevyn Aucoin's The Expert Mascara in Bloodroses ($29; sephora.com) to the actress's lashes to tie the burgundy eye look together. Chopra's sleek high ponytail kept the focus on the makeup. 

Advertisement
23 of 26 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michelle Pfeiffer 

Pfeiffer's waves are the what we hope ours look like when we're doing arm aerobics with our curling irons in our bathrooms. Her hairstylist Richard Marin used Remington's T|Studio Thermaluxe Slim Wand ($30; target.com) to create the waves. Once they were set, he separated each curl for an effortless finish. The star's radiant complexion came courtesy of a drop of Chantecaille's Rose De Mai Face Oil ($185; nordstrom.com) added to Chantecaille's Future Skin Foundation in Vanilla ($78; nordstrom.com). “This makes the application with a sponge incredibly smooth and light. It allows me to layer it like water color," the star's makeup artist Brigette Reiss-Andersen said of the mixture. 

Advertisement
24 of 26 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Another Emmy award calls for a winning complexion, too. The Veep star's makeup artist Karen Kawahara evened out Louis-Dreyfus's complexion with La Prairie's creamy, luminous Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation with SPF 15 ($225; nordstrom.com) and used the brand's Light Fantastic Cellular Concealing Brightening Eye Treatment pen ($80; nordstrom.com) under her eyes and on the balls of her cheeks to highlight and minimize dark circles. 

Advertisement
25 of 26 Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon's hair and makeup combo is yet another example that simple doesn't automatically equal boring. She paired her sleek, straight hair with minimal makeup save for a swipe of cherry red lipstick. 

Advertisement
26 of 26 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Mbatha-Raw's makeup artist Nick Barose wasn't going to let the L.A. heat and humidity get in the way of the Black Mirror star's glowing complexion. After applying her foundation with a damp BeautyBlender, he enhanced her tan using Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour in Medium Deep ($58; chanel.com) around the perimeter of her face. Next, he dabbed a tiny drop of Chanel's Huille de Jasmine Facial Oil ($120; chanel.com) with the highlighter from Chanel's new Palette Essentielle ($60; chanel.com) on the top of her cheekbones. "The slightly shiny texture gleams in the light and looks more fresh than frosty powder highlighter, which can look dry and metallic instead of the natural 'freshness' you're trying to mimic," explains Barose.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!