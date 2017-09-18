The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet 

Two of the biggest reasons we count September as our favorite month: it kick-starts the return of our favorite TV shows and award show season. First up: the 2017 Emmy Awards. Along with honoring all of the standout TV shows that we watched this past year, the memorable hair and makeup looks that the stars wore on the Emmys red carpet didn’t disappoint, too.

From high ponytails with bangs to monochromatic makeup, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks we saw on the Emmys red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all of the stars’ hair and makeup moments from TV’s biggest night.

VIDEO: See the Best-dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet