The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 American Music Awards

We're never quite sure who's going to walk away with an Artist of the Year award, or who's performance is going to be the most headline-making, but there is one thing we can always expect from the AMAs—amazing beauty looks. From Selena Gomez's new platinum blonde hair to Tracee Ellis Ross's bright red lip, the beauty high notes at the 2017 American Music Awards were endless. Keep scrolling to see a few of the very best hair and makeup moments from some of the most celebrated artists, performers, and influencers in the industry.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

It was all-pink-everything for Nicole Kidman at the 2017 AMAs. Well, for her makeup, that is. She paired her effortless blowout with rosy blush placed on the apples of her cheeks and pink lipstick with a subtle satin finish. Eyeliner and lengthened, fluttery lashes rounded out her beauty look.

Ciara

Ciara

Ciara road-tested the wet hair trend on the AMAs red carpet, parting her loose waves in the center for a hairstyle that mimicked what you *wish* your hair looked like after a dip in the ocean. As for her makeup, the singer opted for nude lipstick, a subtle contour, a shimmery smoky eye, and lots of lashes.

Pink

Pink

Fact: Pink's hair has never looked better. Her signature pixie features buzzed edges and lots of versatile length on top, so she amped up the volume and added in loose curls to her cotton candy-hued locks. To create the look, celebrity stylist Pamela Neal applied Biolage R.A.W. Smoothing Styling Milk ($14; jcpenny.com) to smooth the hair before styling. Then, she added in Biolage R.A.W. Frizz Control Styling Spray ($11; ulta.com) to protect from humidity. Next, she used a round brush and a blow-dryer to add body and set the hair with hot rollers. After removing the rollers, she worked in Biolage R.A.W. Curl Defining Styling Butter ($14; jcpenny.com) to shape the hair.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Let's give it up for Demi Lovato's long, glossy Cher-like hair and matte nude lipstick.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter gave us a monochromatic makeup moment, choosing pink-hued eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick for her AMAs appearance. To create the eye look, celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano applied Revlon's Colorstay Creme Eyeshadow in Cherry Blossom ($4; target.com) to the eyelids. Then, to create depth, he applied all four shades from the Revlon Colorstay 16-Hour Eyeshadow Palette in Seductive ($6; jet.com) on the lid and the crease. Finally, he create a cat eye with Revlon Colorstay Exactify Liquid Liner in Intense Black ($8; target.com). It was the actress' half-up half-down hairstyle that solidified her place on the best beauty list, though. Her cream soda blonde hair color is perfection.

 

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

As the host of the event, Tracee Ellis Ross debuted a few different beauty looks, but this crimson red lipstick and gorgeous curly hair moment kicked off the evening. Inspired by the color of her dress, makeup artist Matin Maulawizada created the lip look with a swipe of Chantecaille Matte Chic Liquid Lipstick in Carmen ($42; net-a-porter.com).

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena. Gomez. Is. Blonde. The biggest beauty moment of the evening, Selena Gomez stepped out on the red carpet with platinum blonde hair, courtesy of celebrity colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of NineZeroOne Salon. Her extreme side part, hair flip, and tousled waves were styled by celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino, while celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo kept her makeup minimal with glowy skin, a coral-pink lip, and groomed brows.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Is it just us, or did Jenna Dewan Tatum cut off yet another inch from her bob? Like many other AMA attendees, the actress added volume to her roots with a hair flip, added texture to her chin-grazing style with messy waves, and finished off her look with pink gloss and shimmery eyeshadow. Those lashes? Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta first applied mascara and then followed up with KISS Lash Couture Faux Mink Lashes in Little Black Dress ($6; walmart.com).

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

The wet hair trend is far from over. Case in point: the slicked-back hairstyle Hailee Steinfeld debuted on the AMAs red carpet. Her dark tousled brunette locks were brushed back and tucked behind her ears. To edgy look was balanced out with a smoky eye and a glossy nude lip of which Kim K.W. would definitely approve.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's eye makeup is always on-point. The actress walked the red carpet with metallic icy blue eyeliner extended into a fierce cat eye.

