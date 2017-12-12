Shop the Best Holiday Beauty Gifts Priced at $25 and Under

Courtesy (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 12, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

'Tis the season, you guys—holiday gifting season is just a few weeks away, so to avoid having to throw down in your local mall for a gift set on the evening of December 23rd, we recommend setting your game plan now. Holiday shopping isn't exactly the easiest activity on your wallet, but luckily, these beauty staples won't surpass the $25 price tag, and are guaranteed to please everyone in your circle. Make your list, check it twice, and scroll down to see some of the best holiday beauty sets we've found so far.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

1 of 10 Courtesy

Michael Kors Sexy Duo Coffret

Old classic, meet the new kid. Between the warm aroma of Sexy Amber and the fruity mix of Michael Kors's new Sexy Ruby, rest assured there will be no shortage of sex appeal this holiday season.

Michael Kors $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Little Vices Lipstick Kit

This Rocky Horror-esque matchbox houses five of Urban Decay's most saturated options which are tiny enough to tuck into a party clutch, but sizeable enough to last you months. 

Urban Decay $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Butter London Little Gems Trend Lacquer Collection

If you were motivated, you could realistically use this set to change your mani every day of the week, and on the seventh day, rock nail art. 

Butter London $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Sci-Fly

Not sure what to give your group of work friends? This iridescent merlot shade is flattering against every skin tone, and will get regular use long after the holiday decorations have been stored for another year. 

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nails Inc. Peace Love Kale Set

Consider this the holy trinity of holiday manicures. The glitter and nude lacquers can be combined for negative space or half-moon designs, but look just at gorgeous worn solo. When you're giving your nails a break, the kale-infused treatment will keep them strong and hydrated. 

Nails Inc. $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Julep Zodiac Collection Nail Polish

What's your sign? Julep's bold zodiac-themed lacquers may not keep Mercury from going retrograde, but the out-of-this-world shimmer sure does take the edge off of it. 

Julep $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette

The "flirt" moniker is actually a descriptive verb as to what you'll probably be doing once you blend on a few of these six hues, all perfect for enhancing that come-hither gaze. 

Tarte $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Memebox I Dew Care Mini Magic Clay Mask Set

Because great skin is truly the gift that keeps on giving, right? Between the hydrating, pore-excavating, clarifying, and brightening options, these formulas will keep your glow intact all winter long. 

Memebox $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced 'Tis the Season to Sparkle Glitter Set

Consider wearing this to your high school 10-year reunion. Your lids will shine so bright, those hater girls who made your life hell in gym class will be blinded every time you blink. 

Too Faced $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Ouai To Go Kit

The amount of times these four staples have saved our lives is too great to count. Consider this the perfect intro set for that BFF who hasn't quite seen the Ouai (get it?), or your hair-obsessed friend who always needs her ponytail holder and dry shampoo on hand. 

Ouai $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!