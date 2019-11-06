There Are So Many Luxurious, Anti-Aging Beauty Sets on Amazon Right Now — and They’re Already Selling Out

Image zoom Instagram

If you haven’t checked Amazon recently, the retail giant has transformed into a holiday wonderland. Not only are tons of products on sale thanks to its “HoliDeals” event, but there are also a handful of curated gift guides to shop from. Amongst all the electronics and home essentials, Amazon has also selected hundreds of the best beauty buys this season, featuring countless ready-to-gift holiday sets from luxury brands and drugstore favorites.

The retail giant has created both a Luxury Beauty Gift Guide, featuring brands like Sunday Riley, and Erno Laszlo, and a general Beauty and Personal Care Gift Guide, filled with drugstore favorites from L’Oreal, Aveeno, Maybelline, and more. Many beloved products are featured (including a selection from K-beauty brands), and even Amazon’s best-selling mascaras — L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise Mascara and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara — got the gift set treatment.

$10; amazon.com, $13; amazon.com

Since the festive drop, sets from brands like Sunday Riley and Elemis are already temporarily out of stock — even this $445 set featuring 10 full-sized Sunday Riley products has sold out. Fortunately, anything out of stock right now will be back soon, and you can still add them to your cart (just expect a later shipping date).

$49; amazon.com

Plus, there are also luxury haircare, fragrance, cosmetics, and appliance gift sets to shop, from brands like amika, Oribe, RevitaLash, Stila, and more. Many of the brands have dropped limited-edition products for the holidays (like these cute, mini amika appliances), so this might be your only time to shop select items before the next holiday season.

$40; amazon.com, $60; amazon.com

Whether you’re treating yourself, a friend, or a family member, everybody loves a gift set that’s made to pamper. Below, shop from some of our favorite sets filled with products that will keep your skin glowing all winter long, and check out Amazon’s complete luxury beauty gift guide here.

