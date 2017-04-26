These Are the 4 Best Blushes of 2017

Is that a swipe of NARS' Orgasm, or are you just happy to see us? In compiling the 171 product list for our annual Best Beauty Buys awards, we spent the better part of our year swiping colors and quizzing pros on their top picks. While some formulas were lacking, these four came out on top—and fun fact: two of them have been winners for over a decade. Scroll down to find out why we love them so much, and to shop each blush now.

VIDEO: Best Beauty Buys Iconic Colors: NARS Orgasm