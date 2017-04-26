These Are the 4 Best Blushes of 2017

Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 26, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Is that a swipe of NARS' Orgasm, or are you just happy to see us? In compiling the 171 product list for our annual Best Beauty Buys awards, we spent the better part of our year swiping colors and quizzing pros on their top picks. While some formulas were lacking, these four came out on top—and fun fact: two of them have been winners for over a decade. Scroll down to find out why we love them so much, and to shop each blush now.

VIDEO: Best Beauty Buys Iconic Colors: NARS Orgasm

1 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

NARS The Multiple Stick

Is there anything this makeup artist darling can't do? We're obsessed with the cream-to-powder texture, the range of wearable shades, and the easy stick packaging. Dab it onto cheeks, lips, eyes, or anywhere that needs a touch of color.

Nars $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Stila Convertible Color

When the blush-lip-eyeshadow category first became a thing, the market was flooded with options. Years later, Stila's compact remains a must-have for its easy-to-blend texture and controllable pigment intensity.

$25 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

NARS Powder Blush

Not only is this blush phenom a Hall of Famer, winning over 10 times in our Best Beauty Buys, but the Orgasm shade is one that flatters every skin tone. Fans rave about the coverage, which can be as light or as intense as you want.

Nars $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Chanel Powder Blush

Beauty pros can't get enough of this. The baked-powder technology means this is the smoothest, silkiest blush around. It's available in an impressive array of 17 shades,allowing you to mix colors whenever you want to feel like a pro makeup artist yourself.

Chanel $45 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!