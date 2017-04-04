Australia Has the Best Beauty Products You Haven't Tried Yet

If your knowledge of Australia is limited to its wildlife, Nicole Kidman, Bertie on the hit Netflix series Love, and the '80s-era single "Down Under" by Men at Work, expand your horizons, dear reader. Aside from being one of the coolest vacation destinations ever, the country-continent hybrid is a goldmine of untapped beauty potential—and we're not talking about Margot Robbie's perfectly-symmetrical face. Australia's abundance of high-performance naturals make the beauty brands that call it home a hotter commodity than Vegemite. We put together a list of eight Aussie beauty brands you need on your radar and in your makeup bag, stat. Check out the best hair, makeup, and skincare below from the Land Down Under. Better run, better take cover.

Mint Skin

Formulated with Australian mineral clay, Mint Skin's lineup contains two mud-based masks that work to either detox your complexion, or add a major boost in hydration.

The Beauty Chef

No need to be Gordon Ramsay or Walter White to cook in the beauty realm—The Beauty Chef takes an inside-out approach to good skin, with supplements and powders to work in conjunction with their serums and moisturizers.

Kevin.Murphy

Consider Murphy's range to be haircare with an extracurricular interest in skin. Every product is infused with moisturizing ingredients like mango and murumuru butters your hair (and scalp!) will completely drink in.

Lano Lanolips

Derived from sheep's wool, lanolin closely mimics your skin's natural lipids to provide some much-needed hydration, and this ultra-rich balm is the tall glass of water we need after a long, dry winter.

Bhave

With a name that perfectly describes what we wish our layers would do every day, every product in Bhave's lineup is infused with keratin extracted from sheep's wool, and can nurse even the most heat-damaged strands back to pristine condition.

Aesop

This Melbourne export has been a staple in our hair and skin collections for years, and thanks to the non-intimidating scents combined with effective (yet gentle) ingredient lists, our significant others regularly get caught stealing pumps and dollops from our arsenal.

Mr. Smith

The sleek, minimalist packaging is an indicator of how chic your strands will look once the formulas within make contact with them.

Kora Organics

If we use every product in this line, will we eventually turn into its creator and supermodel extraordinaire Miranda Kerr? Probably not, but at least the magic of each formula's natural ingredients can help us achieve her VS Angel glow.

