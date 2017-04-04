Australia Has the Best Beauty Products You Haven't Tried Yet

If your knowledge of Australia is limited to its wildlife, Nicole Kidman, Bertie on the hit Netflix series Love, and the '80s-era single "Down Under" by Men at Work, expand your horizons, dear reader. Aside from being one of the coolest vacation destinations ever, the country-continent hybrid is a goldmine of untapped beauty potential—and we're not talking about Margot Robbie's perfectly-symmetrical face. Australia's abundance of high-performance naturals make the beauty brands that call it home a hotter commodity than Vegemite. We put together a list of eight Aussie beauty brands you need on your radar and in your makeup bag, stat. Check out the best hair, makeup, and skincare below from the Land Down Under. Better run, better take cover.