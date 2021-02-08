All Natural

How to Show Love to Your Hair on Valentine’s Day

Your curls deserve some TLC, too.

By Omenaa Boakye
Feb 08, 2021 @ 7:30 am
Valentine's Day gifts don't always have to come from your partner or a close friend. To be honest, for the past few years, I've been treating myself on Feb. 14.

If there are any admirers reading this article, I'm happy to switch things up. But for now, I've decided that I'll be buying some treats for my natural hair this month.

Since working remotely, I have upped my beauty routines and implemented a bit more self-love by giving my hair a little extra TLC. Plus, considering how harsh winter weather can dehydrate natural hair, resulting in lifeless, frizzy curls — I think we may all need to treat our hair to a little extra something right now.

But first, you have to make sure to properly cleanse your hair so you're starting out on a clean slate.

Below, Brendnetta Ashley, artistic educator at The Salon by InStyle Inside JCPenney, shares a few ultra-hydrating products that cleanse and will lock in moisture, so you can indulge your curls in some luxurious affection this Valentine's Day.

Urban Hydration Rose + Hemp Shampoo

Consider the scent in this bottle the only rose you need this V-Day. This specially formulated shampoo works to restore softness and revitalize curl definition in just one wash, according to the brand. Loaded with natural, moisturizing ingredients, this cleanser promotes shine and health, while strengthening the hair.

To shop: $15; jcpenney.com

Obia Naturals Coconut Shea Shampoo Bar

This intensely nourishing shampoo bar will leave your hair soft and hydrated. Its rich blend of shea butter, coconut, and rosemary oils deeply moisturizes the scalp and hair, revealing long-lasting shine, all while leaving you feeling so fresh and so clean.

To shop: $9; jcpenney.com

Genedor Beauty Moisture Resuscitate Deep Conditioning Treatment

"Give your hair some love on Valentine's with treatments like Genedor Beauty Moisture Resuscitate Deep Conditioning Treatment," says Ashley. "You can use it weekly, and the best part is it usually only takes five to 20 minutes. Just apply after you shampoo and let sit, rinse, and style as usual. This all the love your hair needs for Valentines Day."

This deep conditioning treatment works well across all hair types. Its blend of mango and cocoa seed butters, plus honey, vanilla Tahitensis fruit, pequi, argan, and jojoba oils nourish even the most damaged hair.

To shop: $18; jcpenney.com

Urban Hydration Rose Hemp Conditioner

This rose-scented deep conditioner will give your hair every bit of love it needs for Valentine's Day. Repair damage, prevent breakage, and tame frizz with its blend of moisturizing ingredients, including rosehip oil, hemp seed oil, aloe leaf, and vitamin E.

To shop: $15; jcpenney.com

