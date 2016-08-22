The Best Anti-Wrinkle Treatments

Musicians have the Grammys and actors have the Oscars. For beauty products, earning a spot in InStyle’s coveted beauty awards is the industry pinnacle. With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists, and manicurists. With a process that takes over six months, we begin sending out super detailed (and long!) surveys in October and then tally up the results. As our beauty closet begins to fill up, we interview our pros to find out why they really love these products and why they deserve some real estate in your makeup bag.

While we can’t turn back the hands of time, we can slow down the effects the ticking clock has on our complexions. Taking preventative measures by adding a skincare product to your routine that’s packed with skin-firming ingredients that target signs of aging, is the best way to keep your complexion tight and smooth. According to our pro-panel, the following three anti-aging fighters are the best at keeping fine lines and wrinkles at bay.