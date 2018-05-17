8 Anti-Aging Moisturizers That Are Worth Your Money

I'm consistently fighting my inner control freak. It's not that useful when I'm sitting in New York City gridlock or when rain washes away my plans for an after-work baseball game. But it does help when it comes to skin aging. While I can't control how my DNA will influence things, I do have full authority over my daily skin habits and the products I use to prevent the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, and uneven texture. That's where my anti-aging moisturizer comes into play. 

There are thousands of anti-aging moisturizers out there, so yes, the category is flooded with options. Ideally, you want your moisturizer to hydrate while supplying your skin with ingredients that strengthen its barrier and help to stimulate collagen production.

It's part of my job to uncover the best and most effective options at every price point, so I did just that with this gallery of amazing anti-aging moisturizers priced from $19 to over $300. Keep scrolling for a few of my favorites.

 

Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer With Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Always forget to apply SPF? Make sure your anti-aging moisturizer has one in it, then. This vitamin-enriched daily formula is made with SPF 30, but you wouldn't even know it because it's so lightweight and absorbs quickly. 

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Crème

At less than $25, this oil-free, anti-aging moisturizer supplies some serious skincare benefits. It's made with hyaluronic acid, which is the buzzy ingredient that adds moisture to your skin while plumping it up. But its main claim to fame is retinol, which stimulates collagen production and enhances skin cell turnover, making your skin look younger for longer. 

Olay Total Effects Whip Facial Moisturizer

This innovative formula was made for the person who hates the feeling of basically anything on his or her skin. Its whipped texture quickly transforms into a liquid that seeps into your skin in seconds, but it doesn't skimp on benefits. It's made with vitamins and nutrients that fight seven different signs of aging. That means it works to restore moisture, even out skin tone, brighten the skin, smooth fine lines, minimize the appearance of pores and dark spots, and boost firmness. 

SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturizer

This rich Sunday Riley moisturizer, enhanced with antioxidant-rich vitamin C, treats texture and tone. An ingredient called exopolysaccharides protects against pollution, while bisabolol helps reduce redness. 

PERRICONE MD Cold Plasma Anti-Aging Face Treatment

This featherweight moisturizer from Perricone MD uses an ingredient called DMAE to lift sagging skin. It has a refreshing, cooling sensation when it hits the skin, which is why it's one of my favorites for morning use. 

LA MER Crème de la Mer

So is La Mer worth it? The answer is yes. The moisturizer is powered by an ingredient the brand dubbed its "Miracle Broth," which is made in a fermentation process involving sea kelp. The claims? It adds moisture back to the skin, while boosting radiance and soothing irritation. I'm hooked and the results are real. 

DR. BARBARA STURM Face Cream

Created by the genius behind the "vampire facial," this anti-aging moisturizer is one of my all-time favorites because it doesn't irritate sensitive skin. It uses an ingredient called purslane that kick-starts an enzyme that works to reverse the signs of aging within your skin cells. It's creamy without being heavy, and refreshes tight, dehydrated skin in seconds.

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Cream+

After only two days of applying this creamy moisturizer, my skin felt plump and looked noticeably firmer and clearer. This is likely thanks to a mix of botanicals that work to hydrate, reduce inflammation, and lighten age spots.

