The 23 Best Anti-Aging Hair Products on Sale for Black Friday

Klorane gets a lot of attention for its life-giving eye patches and time-saving dry shampoo (conveniently both on sale for this good day), but its strengthening conditioner is also a force to be reckoned with. Thinning strands take a backseat thanks to quinine and edelweiss extract, which work "tremendously" to restore brittle strands to their former glory, according to customers. Per fans, the shampoo "works magic" to add volume and softness and cut down shedding, even for those with PCOS. "Are you kidding me?" pondered one reviewer. "I've been using this with the shampoo for only 10 days, and already I'm losing only a third of the hair with each wash."