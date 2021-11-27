The 23 Best Anti-Aging Hair Products on Sale for Black Friday
With age comes wisdom, confidence, and personal growth, to name just a few side effects of getting older. Yet if you've seen your hair turn thin and dull over the years, reviewers say anti-aging hair products are a godsend for restoring life, bounce, thickness and shine — and while some can cost a chunk of change, Black Friday means the best buys are now newly, briefly more affordable.
While brands are now catching on and specifically calling out their formulas as anti-aging, we've sorted through the most popular hair products on the market to find those that make reviewers feel youthful again, whether or not they're labeled as such. Ingredients like keratin, peptides, and amino acids make a night-and-day difference — which might be why the finds below have racked up fans like Katie Holmes, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Kelly Ripa, along with countless everyday shoppers.
Below, find shampoos and conditioners to make your hair glow with the health of a 20-year-old's with just a quick step in the shower. There's also a bevvy of growth-speeding serums, thickness-restoring fillers, and a hair mask that hairstylists say is on its way to replacing Olaplex. The potion normally goes for $75, so now's the time to act fast.
The Best Anti-Aging Shampoos and Conditioners on Sale:
- L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up, $5 (Originally $10)
- Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo, $26 (Originally $34)
- Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo, $19 (Originally $29)
- Dominican Magic Hair Anti-Aging Shampoo, $19 (Originally $20)
- Kérastase Bain Densité Shampoo, $26 (Originally $35)
- Kérastase Fondant Densité Conditioner, $32 (Originally $42)
- Andalou Naturals Argan Oil Age-Defying Shampoo For Thinning Hair, $12 (Originally $17)
- Klorane Strengthening Conditioner with Quinine and Organic Edelweiss $18 with code CELEBRATE (Originally $22)
- Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque, $17 (Originally $24)
- BosRevive Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner for Noticeably Thinning Hair, $29 (Originally $42)
Klorane gets a lot of attention for its life-giving eye patches and time-saving dry shampoo (conveniently both on sale for this good day), but its strengthening conditioner is also a force to be reckoned with. Thinning strands take a backseat thanks to quinine and edelweiss extract, which work "tremendously" to restore brittle strands to their former glory, according to customers. Per fans, the shampoo "works magic" to add volume and softness and cut down shedding, even for those with PCOS. "Are you kidding me?" pondered one reviewer. "I've been using this with the shampoo for only 10 days, and already I'm losing only a third of the hair with each wash."
The Best Anti-Aging Hair Treatments and Styling Products on Sale:
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Hair Enhancing Serum, $46 (Originally $65)
- Redken Extreme Anti-Snap Anti-Breakage Leave-In Treatment, $16 (Originally $25)
- Boldify 3X Biotin Hair Thickening Serum, $18 (Originally $25)
- Pureauty Biotin Hair Growth Serum, $16 (Originally $20)
- SexyHair Big Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse, $10 (Originally $20)
- Kérastase Initialiste Thinning Hair Set, $98 (Originally $130)
- Kérastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum, $40 (Originally $53)
- Kérastase Densimorphose Hair Mousse, $29 (Originally $39)
- R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Foam, $22 (Originally $32)
- Sebastian Professional No. Breaker Hair Bonding Treatment, $24 (Originally $34)
- Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream, $27 (Originally $42)
- Color Wow Root Cover Up, $21 (Originally $35)
- Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, $12 (Originally $25)
Take it from a shopper who's used Redken's Extreme Anti-Snap Anti-Breakage Leave-In Treatment for the last decade: If you want hair that grows long and doesn't succumb to split ends, the blue bottle is key. "I am almost 70 years old, so I attribute having hair this long to the product keeping my hair healthy," said the reviewer. Even hair that starts out dry and damaged makes a comeback thanks to the formula, others wrote, leaving fragility behind for shine, softness, and strength. Best of all, the effects are immediate: "I have the most dried-out, frizzy mess of hair on the planet," wrote a last commenter. "I got a cheap haircut last week (that I LOVE) and the gal used this stuff. No more frizz. My hair is defined and looks great. I no longer look like I escaped from the booby hatch!"
