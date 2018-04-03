5 Anti-Aging Body Creams That Fight Off Wrinkles

If you’re freaked out about wrinkles or fine lines, honestly there’s never been a better time to be alive. You can find an anti-aging version of just about every beauty product ever made. Once reserved for potent eye creams to smooth out crow’s feet, the category now spans lipstick, foundation, and even body cream. Because why ignore your elbows? They're not immune to the signs of aging.

"People are much more concerned with sun damage on their face than their body; they tend to make daily application to the face a part of their routine, but forget about other areas of the body, including arms and legs," explains Austin-based dermatologist Dr. Ted Lain. "Therefore, sun damage-induced wrinkling, pigmentation, and thinning is seen earlier on the arms (including hands) and legs than the face. All things being equal, however, there should not be a difference in the rate of aging between the limbs and face." In short, these are actually worth using.

Anti-aging body creams are basically your standard body moisturizers, packed with actives, antioxidants, and other ingredients that work to keep your skin firm, plump, radiant, and smooth. Since it's not exactly an essential, luxury brands dipped into the genre first, which means most of the anti-aging body creams out are pretty pricey. Now, more affordable brands are finally jumping on the trend. I rounded up five of the best options available.

