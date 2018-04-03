5 Anti-Aging Body Creams That Fight Off Wrinkles

If you’re freaked out about wrinkles or fine lines, honestly there’s never been a better time to be alive. You can find an anti-aging version of just about every beauty product ever made. Once reserved for potent eye creams to smooth out crow’s feet, the category now spans lipstick, foundation, and even body cream. Because why ignore your elbows? They're not immune to the signs of aging. 

"People are much more concerned with sun damage on their face than their body; they tend to make daily application to the face a part of their routine, but forget about other areas of the body, including arms and legs," explains Austin-based dermatologist Dr. Ted Lain. "Therefore, sun damage-induced wrinkling, pigmentation, and thinning is seen earlier on the arms (including hands) and legs than the face. All things being equal, however, there should not be a difference in the rate of aging between the limbs and face." In short, these are actually worth using. 

Anti-aging body creams are basically your standard body moisturizers, packed with actives, antioxidants, and other ingredients that work to keep your skin firm, plump, radiant, and smooth. Since it's not exactly an essential, luxury brands dipped into the genre first, which means most of the anti-aging body creams out are pretty pricey. Now, more affordable brands are finally jumping on the trend. I rounded up five of the best options available.

1 of 5 Courtesy

TATCHA Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter

Don't be freaked out by purple-blue shade of this fast-absorbing, soothing, and calming anti-aging cream. That's thanks to anti-inflammatory indigo, and once you start to rub it in, the color totally disappears. 

2 of 5 Courtesy

PHILOSOPHY Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion

Philosophy's award-winning Amazing Grace scent is infused into this milky anti-aging and firming body emulsion. If you prefer a more liquid-based body moisturizer, or anything that doubles as perfume, this is worth the $39. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

LANCER The Method: Body Nourish

There's no shortage of moisturizers within this body cream, but what sets it apart is the inclusion of 10 percent glycolic acid to speed up cellular turnover, exfoliate, and improve your skin texture. That means it addresses aging and discoloration. 

4 of 5 Courtesy

Aveeno Positively Ageless Anti-Aging Firming Body Lotion

My favorite under $10 option, this soothing and firming body cream doesn't feel sticky upon application, and is very lightly fragranced, so it won't overwhelm you or clash with your regular scent. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

DR. BARBARA STURM Anti-Aging Body Cream

Here me out—the $105 is worth it. The white almond and elderberry blossom infused in this cream tighten the skin, while the antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory ingredient purslane, a hero in Dr. Sturm's line, helps protect the skin from environmental aggressors that can speed up the signs of aging. Within a week of twice-a-day use, my arms felt smoother and my skin looked firmer.

