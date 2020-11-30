40,000 People’s Go-To Foundation Is Only $7 Right Now
For how popular it is, you’d think Amazon would have a state-of-the-art navigation system for its sale events. Take a look at Sephora’s sale section, where you can narrow down your search by product type, brand, price, and concern, and basically know what you want to buy within five minutes. That’s not the case for Amazon’s Cyber Monday beauty sales — rather, it serves you a lump category of “beauty” that includes 31 pages of deals, and lets you take it from there.
We’d never complain about too many products on sale (hubris), but it admittedly can feel a little overwhelming. With that in mind, we browsed page by page and pulled out the best beauty products that are legitimately worth spending the last of your Cyber Week budget on. Some highlights? There’s Garnier’s workhorse cleansing water, which has over 10,000 reviews saying you’ll never stress over a botched cat eye again (not that you would, if you pick up the $8 waterproof liquid liner that over 17,000 people swear by). Top that with the drugstore mascara hundreds of people call “the best ever,” and you’re looking at an incredible, crowd-sourced makeup routine.
In the skin realm, one discounted retinol cream from an under-the-radar Amazon brand counts over 12,000 fans of its dramatically skin-clearing power, while reviewers call Revlon’s Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller “pure magic” for clearing up oily skin in seconds. Shoppers thrilled to find it in stock mentioned hunting down the product for weeks after a bout of TikTok attention. For that sweet deal,alongside Chrissy Teigen’s favorite exfoliating skincare tool, we’ll power through pages of Amazon deals to take advantage of major savings on the Internet’s most-loved beauty products.
Shop the 85 best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals, below.
Best Moisturizer Deals
- Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Face Cream for Dry Skin, $27 (Originally $32)
- Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $10 (Originally $15)
- Enough Project by Amorepacific Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, $9 (Originally $19)
- Belei by Amazon: Vitamin C Moisturizer, $19 (Originally $30)
- iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion, $67 (Originally $95)
Best Cleanser Deals
- Enough Project by Amorepacific Cleansing Oil, $10 (Originally $17)
- Ethique Eco-Friendly Face Cleansing Bar, $16 (Originally $19)
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $10 (Originally $14) -over 10000
- Baxter of California Daily Face Wash, $16 (Originally $23)
- Pür Forever Clean Gentle Cleanser, $19 (Originally $24)
Best Face Serum Deals
- Alpha Skin Care Intensive Renewal Serum, $15 (Originally $22)
- Belei by Amazon: Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum, $17 (Originally $40)
- iS Clinical Super Serum Advance+, $64 (Originally $92)
- StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $50 (Originally $72)
- Vichy Idéalia Radiance Boosting Antioxidant Serum, $33 (Originally $39)
Best Anti-Aging Deals
- NuFace Fix Serum, $37 (Originally $49)
- Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit, $42 (Originally $52)
- LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $17 (Originally $30) - over 18000 ratings
- SkinMedica Retinol 0.25 Complex, $50 (Originally $62)
- StriVectin TL 360 Degree Tightening Eye Serum, $48 (Originally $69)
Best Body Care Deals
- Elemis Frangipani Monoi Luxurious Body Cream, $30 (Originally $40)
- First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub for Keratosis Pilaris with 10% AHA, $24 (Originally $28)
- Caldrea Hand Lotion For Dry Hands, $9 (Originally $11)
- Baxter of California Deodorant, $14 (Originally $20)
- StriVectin Crepe Control Exfoliating Body Scrub, $25 (Originally $35)
Best Skin Tool Deals
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $9 (Originally $13)
- Foreo Luna Mini 2, $71 (Originally $119)
- Pefei Tweezers Set, $8 (Originally $14)
- Microderm Glo Mini Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool, $60 (Originally $90)
- PMD Personal Microderm Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $69 (Originally $99)
Best Shampoo Deals
- Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo Bar, $13 (Originally $16)
- R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo, $11 (Originally $15)
- Giovanni Tea Tree Triple Treat Invigorating Shampoo, $15 (Originally $19)
- Biolage Colorlast Shampoo, $12 (Originally $19)
- Mizani True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo, $18 (Originally $24)
Best Conditioner Deals
- Ethique Eco-Friendly Super Hydrating Conditioner Bar, $14 (Originally $18)
- Biolage Colorlast Conditioner, $13 (Originally $20)
- Matrix Total Results Brass Off Nourishing Conditioner, $8 (Originally $14)
- Mizani True Textures Moisture Replenish Conditioner, $20 (Originally $26)
- Acure Curiously Clarifying Conditioner, $8 (Originally $10)
Best Hair Styling Deals
- R+Co Waterfall Moisture + Shine Lotion, $11 (Originally $16)
- Redken Deep Clean Dry Shampoo, $12 (Originally $24)
- Pureology On The Rise Root-Lifting Hair Mousse, $20 (Originally $28)
- Mizani 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil, $15 (Originally $22)
- SexyHair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray, $14 (Originally $20)
Best Hair Tool Deals
- GHD Platinum+ Hair Straightener, Ceramic Flat Iron, $174 (Originally $249)
- Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Ceramic Flat Iron, $76 (Originally $125)
- GHD Air Hair Dryer, $139 (Originally $199)
- T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $200 (Originally $300)
- T3 Cura Digital Ionic Professional Hair Dryer, $123 (Originally $225)
Best Eye Makeup Deals
- Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Four-Way Shadow Palette, $17 (Originally $34)
- Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit, $23 (Originally $44)
- NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $8 (Originally $10)
- Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum, $23 (Originally $30)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Set of 2, $12 (Originally $20)
Best Face and Lip Makeup Deals
- Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation, $7 (Originally $8)
- NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, $11 (Originally $17)
- Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, $15 (Originally $22)
- Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner, $13 (Originally $18)
- Butter London Plush Rush Lipstick, $18 (Originally $22)
Best Nail Deals
- OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener, $12 (Originally $18)
- OPI Nail Lacquer, $8 (Originally $11)
- Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, $14 (Originally $18)
- Butter London Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat, $14 (Originally $18)
- GHDip Dip Powder Nail Kit, $29 (Originally $50)
Shop More Cyber Week 2020 Deals: