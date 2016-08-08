The 9 Best After-Sun Products Your Beach Bag Desperately Needs

Fact: it's just as important to care for your skin before hitting the beach as it is after. Even if you religiously apply your SPF every few hours and rarely burn, the sun's UV rays can take a serious toll on your skin, especially if lounging at the beach is a regular weekend activity. Reaching for an aloe gel or your favorite moisturizer may seem like the obvious answer, but if the formula happens to include alcohol, it could be doing more harm than good. We put together a list of our favorite after-sun skin soothers to help restore any hydration lost at sea—shop each one below.

Phytoplage Sublime After Sun Oil

After covering your body in this silky oil, run a small amount through your hair to restore hydration and create a healthy shine.

Phyto $40 SHOP NOW
Jurlique Sun Specialist After-Sun Moisturizing Lotion

The ultra-rich blend of shea and mango butters help even the dryest patches revert back to a softer, more supple state, and the summery coconut fragrance certainly doesn't hurt.

Jurlique $36 SHOP NOW
Hempz After Sun Spray-On Cooling Gel

The sprayable formula allows you to target specific areas so that the aloe vera, hemp seed oil, and natural menthol can work their magic to calm down inflamed skin.

Hempz $20 SHOP NOW
Moroccanoil After Sun Milk

Confession: the gardenia fragrance in Moroccanoil's spray-on moisturizer is so addictive, we often substitute it for our daily lotion.

Moroccanoil $28 SHOP NOW
Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm

Aside from the cooling sensation it imparts on contact, we love how Clinique's do-it-all balm helps to minimize the post-burn peeling, and can be used on both the face and body.
 

Clinique $25 SHOP NOW
Korres After Sun Greek Yoghurt Cooling Gel

If you subscribe to the school of Pinterest, you're probably well-versed in the art of mixing up a container of Greek yogurt to help soothe a stubborn burn. For the rest of us who aren't as skilled with DIY remedies, Korres's after-sun gel is a low-maintenance alternative.

Korres $26 SHOP NOW
Sun Bum Premium Moisturizing After Sun Gel

Unlike other gel-based products, Sun Bum's formula absorbs on contact, so you don't have to worry about any sticky residue.

available at Ulta $10 SHOP NOW
Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Moisturizer

Not unlike the lime-infused cocktail that shares its scent, Hawaiian Tropic's nourishing lotion is just as refreshing after a long beach day.

Hawaiian Tropic $7 SHOP NOW
Maui Babe After Browning Lotion

The subtle bronze tint enhances your natural tan, while the infusion of aloe vera helps to calm down any areas that may have gotten too much time in the sun.

available at Wal-Mart $15 SHOP NOW

