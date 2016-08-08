The 9 Best After-Sun Products Your Beach Bag Desperately Needs

Fact: it's just as important to care for your skin before hitting the beach as it is after. Even if you religiously apply your SPF every few hours and rarely burn, the sun's UV rays can take a serious toll on your skin, especially if lounging at the beach is a regular weekend activity. Reaching for an aloe gel or your favorite moisturizer may seem like the obvious answer, but if the formula happens to include alcohol, it could be doing more harm than good. We put together a list of our favorite after-sun skin soothers to help restore any hydration lost at sea—shop each one below.