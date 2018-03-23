7 Acne Serums That Stop Breakouts Before They Happen

Much like your period, breakouts always seem to come at the worst time. And when acne flares up, it can take a serious toll on your self-confidence.

Having an effective plan of attack for treating pimples before they reach the surface can help keep your breakouts minimal.

Applying serums to acne-prone skin might seem like a bad idea, but the product won't necessarily make skin oiler. "With so many serums on the market, there is a product out there even for oily or acne-prone skin," says New York-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD. "The wrong serum may feel heavy or greasy, but the right serum can help absorb oil, mattify the skin, and may even treat acne breakouts."

Since serums are formulated with a higher concentration of active ingredients, they're more potent and able to reach the deeper layers of the skin. "Serums by definition are highly concentrated products designed to deliver a particular active ingredient into the skin," Dr. Zeichner explains. "They are not necessarily skin hydrators, but rather do a particular job, be it to brighten, calm, or strengthen the skin."

Acne-fighting serums are usually rich in salicylic or glycolic acids, two ingredients commonly found in spot treatments. These acids work the same way in serum-form, except they're able to treat bumps before they reach the surface of the skin and take shape.

Here, we've rounded up the seven best serums that stop and treat breakouts.

