7 Acne Serums That Stop Breakouts Before They Happen

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Mar 23, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

Much like your period, breakouts always seem to come at the worst time. And when acne flares up, it can take a serious toll on your self-confidence.

Having an effective plan of attack for treating pimples before they reach the surface can help keep your breakouts minimal.

Applying serums to acne-prone skin might seem like a bad idea, but the product won't necessarily make skin oiler. "With so many serums on the market, there is a product out there even for oily or acne-prone skin," says New York-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD. "The wrong serum may feel heavy or greasy, but the right serum can help absorb oil, mattify the skin, and may even treat acne breakouts."

Since serums are formulated with a higher concentration of active ingredients, they're more potent and able to reach the deeper layers of the skin. "Serums by definition are highly concentrated products designed to deliver a particular active ingredient into the skin," Dr. Zeichner explains. "They are not necessarily skin hydrators, but rather do a particular job, be it to brighten, calm, or strengthen the skin."

Acne-fighting serums are usually rich in salicylic or glycolic acids, two ingredients commonly found in spot treatments. These acids work the same way in serum-form, except they're able to treat bumps before they reach the surface of the skin and take shape.

Here, we've rounded up the seven best serums that stop and treat breakouts.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Is Sold Every Second Across the World

1 of 7 Courtesy

Clnique Acne + Line Correcting Serum

The hard truth is that acne doesn't just disappear after you graduate high school. At a certain point, adult acne becomes an issue you're dealing with on top of anti-aging. Clinique's multitasking serum addresses blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles in a single step. 

Clinique $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Serum

Sensitive skin types listen up: This organic blend is formulated with naturally-derived salicylic acid in conjunction with fruit acids, so it won't ever over-exfoliate your temperamental complexion. 

Juice Beauty $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

If traditional blemish treatments leave your skin dry and flaky, try Sunday Riley's formula. It cuts salicylic acid with a hydrating milk thistle and cucumber seed oil base. Chamomile and neroli are also included to soothe redness and irritation. 

Sunday Riley $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

No7 Beautiful Skin Blemish Defense Serum

Infused with willow bark, this serum works wonders at soothing any existing irritation and redness, while clearing any lingering dirt and makeup that's clogging your pores.

No7 $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Anti-Acne Serum

Don't underestimate the power of this tiny bottle. A thin layer is all you need to keep breakouts under control, thanks to salicylic acid.

Mario Badescu $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Renee Rouleau Anti Cyst Treatment 

All pimples are annoying, but painful cystic acne is in a category of its own. These blemishes can take weeks or even months to heal. Instead of visiting a dermatologist for a pricey cortisone shot, apply this treatment to speed up the recovery time. 

Renee Rouleau $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Glossier Super Pure Serum 

When you’re stressed-out, it can trigger your skin in the form of a breakout. This water-gel serum keeps complexions in check by clearing skin of the excess oil and dirt that’s congesting your pores. Niacinamide (vitamin B3) is also included in its formula to minimize redness. 

Glossier $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!