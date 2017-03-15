Bergdorf’s Just Gave You an Amazing Excuse to Shop for Beauty Products

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 15, 2017

Your closet is freshly stocked with new sandals and an impressive collection of ruffled shirts and crisp denim, but that's just the first stop in your spring shopping spree. Next up? Beauty products—and with moisturizing and luxurious lip tints, refreshing facial masks, and brow boosters, this season's selection doesn't disappoint.

And thanks to Bergdorf's Beauty Rewards program, over-indulging in product doesn't have to totally empty out your wallet. Now through March 19, Bergdorf's Rewarding Beauty program offers shoppers impressive discounts based on how much money they spend on products—$25 when you spend $250, $75 off when you spend $500, and a whopping $200 off when you spend $1000.

To help you start filling your shopping cart, we highlighted a few of our very favorite cult classic and new products offered in the event. Check them out below!

La Mer Creme de La Mer

Need to defeat dry, dull skin overnight? It's no secret—La Mer is your beauty Rx. Rich and moisturizing, you'll wake up glowing and radiant, no filter necessary.

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows

If you're a part of the anti-Instagram brow movement, you're probably looking for a product that'll fill in those sparse spots in the most natural way possible. This new formulation from makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury will subtly plump up your eyebrows while providing a light hold to keep them in place all day long. 

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II

Nine bottles of this miracle overnight serum sells every minute. Repairing damage as you sleep, this gel-like formula addresses the signs of aging and leaves your face looking dewy and refreshed in the AM. 

Saint Laurent Volupté Tint-in-Balm

Your chapped lips have met their match! This tube of balm features a lip-shaped center that infuses needed hydration to your pout, while the outside provides the lightest tint of pigment. It's a 9-5 must. 

Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque

Pre or post-salt bath, pop open this jar to give your face some soothing TLC, too. The gel-like formula is made with cooling aloe vera and calendula to calm your complexion. 

