Bergdorf’s Just Gave You an Amazing Excuse to Shop for Beauty Products

Your closet is freshly stocked with new sandals and an impressive collection of ruffled shirts and crisp denim, but that's just the first stop in your spring shopping spree. Next up? Beauty products—and with moisturizing and luxurious lip tints, refreshing facial masks, and brow boosters, this season's selection doesn't disappoint.

And thanks to Bergdorf's Beauty Rewards program, over-indulging in product doesn't have to totally empty out your wallet. Now through March 19, Bergdorf's Rewarding Beauty program offers shoppers impressive discounts based on how much money they spend on products—$25 when you spend $250, $75 off when you spend $500, and a whopping $200 off when you spend $1000.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To help you start filling your shopping cart, we highlighted a few of our very favorite cult classic and new products offered in the event. Check them out below!

VIDEO: How Much (and Who) Should You Be Tipping?