Benefit Cosmetics Will Wax Your Brows and Donate The Money 

The cosmetic brand that’s made a name for itself in the brow department has announced it will donate every single dollar spent on wax services throughout May to charities that empower women. They’re calling this endeavor the “Bold is Beautiful Project,” and their goal is to raise $2 million dollars over the course of the month.

“For nearly 40 years, Benefit has been empowering women by making them feel their very best,” says Annie Ford Danielson, Benefit’s Global Beauty Authority. “In May, we will take that feeling of empowerment beyond our beauty counters to reach women and girls who need it most.”

RELATED: 4 Easy Ways to Cut Out Sugar from Your Diet

Last May, Benefit held a similar campaign that raised $1.8 million and, over the course of the year, they raised nearly $3 million. The female empowering charities they’ve chosen for this year are Girl Develop It, Girls, Inc., StepUp, and Dress For Success.

To give you a better feel for how far an eyebrow wax will go, Benefit did a little math for you:

1 brow wax = 2 girls attending a STEM day camp

1 brow wax = 1 training session in financial literacy

8 brow waxes = 1 beauty workshop for cancer patients

10 brow waxes = 1 night of safe accommodations and emotional support for a woman in need

RELATED: There May Be a Trick to Reverse the Damaging Effects of Sugar

You can schedule your appointment at Macy’s BrowBars and Benefit Boutiques across the nation. Best part? 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated all month long, and you can find participating U.S. locations here.