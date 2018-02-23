Benefit’s New Mascara Is Incredible, and These Before-and-After Pics Prove It

Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 23, 2018 @ 5:15 pm

Mascara has to be one of the most crowd-sourced beauty products of all time. And while your friend's testimonial about how it transformed her eyelashes in a matter of seconds and made everyone around her think she was wearing fake eyelashes, nothing convinces anyone to make the purchase quite like before-and-after pics. Sarah, we believe you any everything, but these photos are insane. So that's why we combined the two most persuasive mascara arguments in one gallery about Benefit Cosmetics' new BADgal Lash Mascara—the stats and the snaps.

According to their survey of 102 women, 92 percent said the water-resistant formula lengthened their lashes, 90 percent said it gave them a huge boost in volume, while 94 said it instantly lifted them. That's hard to ignore, combined with the fact that its technology supposedly keeps your lashes lifted for up to 36 hours.

So we put three tubes to the test on three different women because everyone's eyelashes are different in terms of shape, size, and density. Keep scrolling to see how it performed. Spoiler: It's pretty damn incredible.

Alexis, Before

Alexis, After

"I legit have the shortest little baby lashes, so lengthening is key when I looking for a good mascara," said Alexis. "After applying a few coats of the new Benefit formula, those short hairs were instantly lifted and lengthened, so I’m definitely adding this one to my list of faves." 

Victoria, Before

Victoria, After

"I've been going through a bit of an eyelash crisis," said Victoria. "I'm currently fixated on how light they are, and it's one of my biggest insecurities, so a mascara with a dark pigment that makes them look longer is really important to me. I was shocked at how much two swipes of this brush extends the little hairs, and you can layer over and over again without worrying about huge clumps."

Claire, Before

Claire, After

"I’m big on drugstore mascaras—they’re just as good as prestige beauty brands and nowhere near as expensive," said Claire. "But I’d definitely throw down the extra six bucks for Benefit’s BADgal for the massive volume, and because the name makes me feel like @badgalriri when I’m wearing it."

