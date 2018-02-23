Benefit’s New Mascara Is Incredible, and These Before-and-After Pics Prove It

Mascara has to be one of the most crowd-sourced beauty products of all time. And while your friend's testimonial about how it transformed her eyelashes in a matter of seconds and made everyone around her think she was wearing fake eyelashes, nothing convinces anyone to make the purchase quite like before-and-after pics. Sarah, we believe you any everything, but these photos are insane. So that's why we combined the two most persuasive mascara arguments in one gallery about Benefit Cosmetics' new BADgal Lash Mascara—the stats and the snaps.

According to their survey of 102 women, 92 percent said the water-resistant formula lengthened their lashes, 90 percent said it gave them a huge boost in volume, while 94 said it instantly lifted them. That's hard to ignore, combined with the fact that its technology supposedly keeps your lashes lifted for up to 36 hours.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

So we put three tubes to the test on three different women because everyone's eyelashes are different in terms of shape, size, and density. Keep scrolling to see how it performed. Spoiler: It's pretty damn incredible.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes