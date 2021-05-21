Reviewers Swear They Had “Healthier, Shinier Hair” After One Wash With This Shampoo and Conditioner
After a year-and-a-half-long pandemic, your hair may not look and feel as thick as it did before — and that's OK. To begin your hair recovery process, you may want to add a biotin-infused shampoo and conditioner into your routine. According to nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers, the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set is the way to go.
Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told InStyle, "Biotin helps nourish the hair follicles and stimulate the growth of existing hair." She added that you can get biotin in your body through an oral supplement, or apply it directly to your hair and scalp with a treatment.
The Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner both use biotin as their main ingredient, and the shampoo has keratin, which is "the protein that strengthens hair," according to Dr. Jaliman. They also have zinc collagen peptides and spirulina extract to promote hair growth, prevent damage, and leave your hair shiny. Plus, the ingredients work together to block DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss.
Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com
You can use these products on all different hair types, including color-treated hair thanks to their sulfate-free formulas. And many reviewers saw results within the first couple weeks of switching to this shampoo and conditioner set.
"I started to use this product several weeks ago, and the results are amazing," one reviewer wrote. "Healthier, shinier hair was immediately apparent after [the] first use. I have certainly seen less hair loss since using this product. My hair is so much healthier now after using it for just two to three weeks."
A second shopper wrote: "I've only had it for about two weeks now, and I'm already noticing the growth and thickening of my hair. I only wash my hair every other morning, and I have never seen my hair not need dry shampoo by the first day of not washing it. However, with this stuff, my hair still feels freshly cleaned the next day."
Many other shoppers shared that as an added bonus, this shampoo and conditioner set makes their hair smell fresh and clean. Who wouldn't want hair products that actually work and smell great?
To see the benefits for yourself, shop the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set on sale for $25 at Amazon.