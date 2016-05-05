Bella Thorne Just Gave You a Reason to Go to Work with Wet Hair

Bella Thorne's social media channels are a bottomless well of inspiration on anything, from fashion and beauty to food (so.much.food.), and, of course, cats. Her life does feel like an endless party where even work is just another opportunity to ...ohh, I don't know...go for a dip in the pool.

So we weren't surprised when the actress posted a photo of her donning wet hair and suggesting we all follow her example and "go splash around in a pool" to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Holiday aside (Happy Cinco de Mayo!)), we're starting to warm up to the thought of giving our blow dryers a break, especially with summer ahead of us. After all, wet hair is sexy, not to mention that letting your locks air dry is much healthier for them anyway.

Happy #cincodemayo !!! Go splash around in a pool like I was doing last night on set!!! #wethairdontcare A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 5, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

Another life hack, courtesy of Bella Thorne.