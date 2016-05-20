Did Bella Thorne Just Get Two New Tattoos? 

If you follow Bella Thorne on Snapchat, you already know that she loves documenting her life. And for that, we are thankful.

Nothing's really off limits for her—makeup tutorials, on-set clips from her ongoing movie projects, food (lots of it, actually), and, of course, her boyfriend Gregg Sulkin makes the occasional cameo. You really don't ever know what's coming next, which, in our opinion, is the making of a solid Snapchat channel.

For proof on our argument, look no further than her latest story. Thorne filmed one of her friends getting tattooed and later snapped a photo of what looks like her hand with a little heart inked on it. And then, there is the one of cat whiskers on the side of her finger of which she also shared a photo. So, we must assume she's added two more tats to her body art collection. By the way, Thorne actually got a similar heart on her shoulder earlier this year. That's a lot of love.

Snapchat

So cute, right?

Snapchat

The actress also found time to treat herself to a mani-pedi, and her glittery nails are just too good not to show. Consider this your Friday night #nailinspo.

Snapchat

And if your brave, maybe tattoo inspiration, too.