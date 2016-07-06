OMG Did Bella Thorne Just Get a New Piercing?!

ICYMI, Bella Thorne is one of the most important beauty influencers you should be following on Snapchat. She usually gives us at least one makeup tutorial per week, which we've especially come to like for her super real acne talk. She's also shown us all her beauty swag, OOTDs, and a super glittery cat-eye that was just divine. And last night on the Snap, Bella posted a picture of herself with a new face piercing. Well, at least it looked that way.

Snapchat/Bella Thorne

In the pic, it looks like Bella is sporting a brand new septum piercing, though we can't be sure that it's real considering Bella's penchant for temporary beauty looks — the wigs, the extensions, etc. Either way, the piercing is gorgeous. We love how delicate and subtle the hoop is. It's almost unnoticeable. Thinking about copying this ASAP, or at least finding a super realistic faux ring? We don't blame you... but be sure to go to a professional to get it done if you're truly considering it.

Another Bella beauty look we can't get enough of? Oh, you know, just that time she tried out a goth-inspired beauty look with black lipstick. Just. So. Good.