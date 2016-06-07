Here’s What Bella Thorne Uses to Get Rid of Her Acne 

In the past, Bella Thorne has been brutally honest about her struggle with acne admitting that she has cried "every night for months" over her skin issues. And we totally feel for her. Acne is no joke, and while it's a super common skin-care issue, it can take a serious toll on your confidence. 

But the actress is committed to sharing her experience with her fans, which is very important because, yes, even celebrities have to deal with blemishes and breakouts. Raise your hand if you've woken up with a zit and promptly freaked out afterwards. 

Two days ago, Thorne took to Twitter to shed some light on her ongoing treatment and revealed what helped her get rid of breakouts. Her doctor prescribed her a cream that she says she applies everywhere on her face to prevent blemishes from showing up.

While this may have worked for Bella, just remember that it's crucial that you talk to your dermatologist before you try anything. What has worked for a friend may not work for you, or it could have really bad side effects on your skin.

Overall, we have to commend Bella for being so honest about her skin-care issues. Girl is a beauty role model if we've ever met one. 

